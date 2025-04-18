‘M*A*S*H’ and ‘Brady Bunch’ star Patrick Adiatre's Cause of Death Revealed — After Beloved Actor Passed Away Aged 82 Following Iconic 70-YEAR Career

Adiatre was also a huge success on Broadway as he appeared in The King and I and Flower Drum Song.

But it was his role in the seventies hit The Brady Bunch that gave the star his breakthrough in showbiz, when the iconic family went on vacation to Honolulu in a three-part episode at the start of season four.

There they met with Adiarte's character — a construction gopher who gave the kids a tour.

His other starring role came as Ho-Jon in M*A*S*H.