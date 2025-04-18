‘M*A*S*H’ and ‘Brady Bunch’ star Patrick Adiatre's Cause of Death Revealed — After Beloved Actor Passed Away Aged 82 Following Iconic 70-YEAR Career
Beloved M*A*S*H and The Brady Bunch star Patrick Adiatre has died aged 82 following a remarkable 70-year career.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Philippines-born star passed away in Los Angeles following a battle with pneumonia.
Adiatre was also a huge success on Broadway as he appeared in The King and I and Flower Drum Song.
But it was his role in the seventies hit The Brady Bunch that gave the star his breakthrough in showbiz, when the iconic family went on vacation to Honolulu in a three-part episode at the start of season four.
There they met with Adiarte's character — a construction gopher who gave the kids a tour.
His other starring role came as Ho-Jon in M*A*S*H.
Adiarte played an orphaned Korean houseboy who helped Hawkeye Pierce and Trapper John McIntyre throughout much of the first season.
He was featured in seven episodes between 1972 and 1973 before his character left the show to study abroad.
His first job under the bright lights came in 1952 as part of a Broadway cast of Rodgers & Hammerstein's fabled The King and I.
The budding actor — who was just 10 at the time — played one of the royal children as he toured with the production team across America.
Adiarte was also a popular dancer on the 1965-66 NBC musical variety series Hullabaloo.
He was even mentored by Gene Kelly while on the show.
The dancer once said of him: "If there's gonna be another Fred Astaire, I think it might as well be Pat."
Kelly also helped Adiatre get a job dancing on Italian television for about a year.
His other career opportunities included playing college student T.J. Padmanagham in the comedy High Time and a 1961 ABC adaptation of The Enchanted Nutcracker.
As well as playing characters in Please Come Home!, It Takes a Thief, Ironside, Bonanza, Hawaii Five-O and Kojak.
Alongside his acting, Adiarte also helped to teach dance to young students in Santa Monica.
Before making his name in the U.S., Adiarte had to face a tough upbringing in Manila, Philippines.
He was born in 1942, but less than three years later he was captured as a Japanese prisoner of war alongside his sister, Irene, and mom, Purita.
Their father, who was working as a captain for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during World War Two, was killed just a month later.
The family escaped their home country and moved to New York in June 1946.
Adiarte was married to singer-actress Loni Ackerman from 1975 until their 1992 divorce. His sister died in 2016.