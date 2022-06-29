'Ray Donovan' Actress Mary Mara's Cause Of Death Revealed After She Was Found In New York's St. Lawrence River

When they recovered her body she had face abrasions that alluded to a fall, Mary's rep Craig Dorfman told TMZ on Wednesday, noting that investigators have ruled out foul play.

"The Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office performed a post-mortem examination on the decedent and determined that the decedent's manner of death was an accident, due to asphyxiation, due to warm water drowning," NYSP Troop D Public Information Officer Jack Keller told PEOPLE in a statement, clarifying, "There were no signs of any trauma to Mary's body when she was found [in New York's St. Lawrence River]."

Dorfman also stated how grateful they are for the outpouring of support they have received over the past two days.