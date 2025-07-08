Mary Lou Retton Holds Back Tears in Embarrassing Mugshot Following Olympic Hero's DUI Arrest — Amid Gold Medalist's Near-Fatal Health Battle

In the mugshot, released by the Fairmont City Police Department, the former athlete is glassy-eyed and appears ready to break down in tears.

Video of her arrest also showed the gold medalist in the middle of a sobriety test, including attempting to walk in a straight line.

After she was pulled over in her Porsche, police on site reported they noticed a “screw top container of wine” in the passenger seat of Retton’s vehicle. The complaint noted she had signs of impairment on all three phases of a field sobriety test.

When officers made contact with Retton, "the odor of alcohol was emitting from her person," and she was slurring her words.

Retton also reportedly refused to have her blood tested for alcohol before she was arrested.