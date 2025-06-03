EXCLUSIVE: Mary Lou Retton Was Trapped in Near-Fatal Health Fight Months Before Being Found With Wine In Car During DUI Arrest

In 2024, Retton spent a month at the hospital as she had to be intubated because she couldn’t breathe during her health battle.

"I should be dead," the 57-year-old previously told Hoda Kotb during an interview with Today. "The doctors told (my four daughters) to come to say their goodbyes.

"They prayed over me, and (my daughter) McKenna said, ‘Mommy, it’s OK, you can go. I didn’t have much of a relationship with my mother, but I can’t imagine what that was like, to watch their mom on her deathbed."

However, the former athlete was able to defy the odds.