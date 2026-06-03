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EXCLUSIVE: Martin Short is In It For the Long Run — How Grieving Comic Is Relying More on 'Secret' Lover Meryl Streep After Devastating Family Tragedy

Martin Short is allegedly relying on Meryl Streep after a devastating family tragedy and loss.
Source: MEGA

Martin Short is allegedly relying on Meryl Streep after a devastating family tragedy and loss.

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June 3 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Screen icon Meryl Streep has been a rock for comic-boyfriend Martin Short as he grieves the suicide death of his daughter but while their marriage plans appear to have stalled, they've been spotted on romantic dates in Hollywood and England barely a week apart, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tongues continue to wag about a steamy romance between Oscar goddess Streep, 76, and same-aged funnyman Short after the two were spotted canoodling twice just 10 days apart.

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Romance Heats Up Overseas

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Meryl Streep and Martin Short were spotted leaving Chateau Marmont days before he spoke publicly about daughter Katherine Short's death.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Meryl Streep and Martin Short were spotted leaving Chateau Marmont days before he spoke publicly about daughter Katherine Short's death.

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On May 7, just eight days before his New York Times interview where he talked for the first time about the February death of troubled daughter Katherine Short, 42, Martin and Streep were seen leaving Hollywood's famed Chateau Marmont at 11 p.m.

Then on May 17, the pair was spotted across the Atlantic, cuddling at a corner table in a London eatery.

A fan who snapped a photo says the stars were "having a great time ... full of laughs and tender gestures."

But the lovebirds seem to have put marriage plans on the back burner as her divorce from husband of 47 years Don Gummer drags on, sources said.

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Marriage Isn't A Priority

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London diners reportedly saw Martin and Streep sharing laughs and affectionate moments during a recent outing.
Source: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

London diners reportedly saw Martin and Streep sharing laughs and affectionate moments during a recent outing.

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"They are both clear that they'll be in each other's lives forever – but they feel zero need to formalize it," explained an insider.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the showbiz legends met in early 2024 when Meryl guested on Short's TV show Only Murders in the Building.

By last Christmas, Short was getting impatient as "her divorce ... is dragging on," revealed an insider. "It's giving her and Martin major stress ... he's a very old-fashioned guy. He wants them to get married and live together – now."

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Meryl Became His Bright Spot

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An insider said Streep has been a source of support for Martin following the death of Katherine.
Source: Daniele Cifalà / MEGA

An insider said Streep has been a source of support for Martin following the death of Katherine.

But with her divorce still not finalized and his daughter's devastating suicide, marriage seems way off.

"Meryl pushed to take things totally undercover, for a time," noted the insider. "Martin was saying they should get married. But now he's on the same page and wants to keep it as private as possible.

"Everyone is so happy that Marty has Meryl in his life right now. He's endured so much, to lose Katherine, his only daughter, has been crushing. Meryl has helped him find some joy, and their relationship is a very bright spot in his life."

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