EXCLUSIVE: Martin Short is In It For the Long Run — How Grieving Comic Is Relying More on 'Secret' Lover Meryl Streep After Devastating Family Tragedy

On May 7, just eight days before his New York Times interview where he talked for the first time about the February death of troubled daughter Katherine Short, 42, Martin and Streep were seen leaving Hollywood's famed Chateau Marmont at 11 p.m.

Then on May 17, the pair was spotted across the Atlantic, cuddling at a corner table in a London eatery.

A fan who snapped a photo says the stars were "having a great time ... full of laughs and tender gestures."

But the lovebirds seem to have put marriage plans on the back burner as her divorce from husband of 47 years Don Gummer drags on, sources said.