Martha Stewart Trashes Ex-Husband 36 Years After Their Divorce
Sept. 18 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Martha Stewart has slammed her ex-husband – 36 years after they divorced, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The lifestyle guru, 85, appeared at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City and turned her attention to her failed marriage.
Keeping Ex-Husband's Tribute in New Book
Stewart married her ex Andy, 88, in 1961 but separated 26 years later, in 1987, finalizing their divorce in 1990.
When reflecting on her decision to keep the original 1982 dedication to him in the recent facsimile re-release of her debut book, Entertaining, Stewart took a swipe at him.
She said: "We did a facsimile edition and we kept everything in that book. Even my dedication to my ex-husband, who I hate. It's still dedicated to him."
Back in her 2024 self-titled Netflix documentary, Stewart, who shares a daughter, Alexis, 60, with Andy, admitted to having an affair while they were married with a "handsome Irish man." She also accused Andy of infidelity.
'He's a Jerk!'
"Young women, listen to my advice, if you're married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he's a piece of s--t. Get out of that marriage," she advised.
An off-screen producer then asked: "Didn't you have an affair early on?" to which Stewart quipped: "Yeah, but I don't think Andy ever knew about that."
Last month, she branded him as a "jerk" while talking to People about his reaction to the doc.
When asked if she had heard from Andy following its release, the entrepreneur candidly replied: "Only legally, to remind me of divorce settlement statements, which I had never read.
"I mean, who cared after two years of arguing about a settlement? I still haven't read it. He's a jerk."
Taking Down Meghan Markle?
Meanwhile, Stewart is bidding to take down Meghan Markle for trying to dethrone her as the nation's lifestyle Queen, according to sources.
In her latest snipe at her nemesis, Stewart implied the Duchess of Sussex, 44, had been gossiping about her recent visit with King Charles and Queen Camilla – a royal no-no.
"We were both guests at a dinner party in California. And she had just gotten back from the palace," the doyenne of domesticity recounted, referring to Markle's recent meeting, along with husband Prince Harry and their two children, with Charles and Camilla.
"I didn't talk to her really more than to say a couple words, but I know she was talking about it," Stewart said.
After throwing the Suits alum, 45, under the bus by implying she'd been blabbing about her royal in-laws, Stewart went on to diss her career as a cooking show host.
"If you're an actress, it's hard to then transition to a princess and then from a princess into a homemaking guru on a television show," she said.
According to a source, the Martha Stewart Living founder's smears are very deliberate.
"No one thinks it's an accident that she managed to make Markle look bad and get herself a load of attention in the process," the insider claimed. "Martha does not like other people coming into the lifestyle space. When she feels at all threatened, she goes on the attack."