Martha Stewart Trashes Ex-Husband 36 Years After Their Divorce

Stewart married her ex Andy, 88, in 1961 but separated 26 years later, in 1987, finalizing their divorce in 1990.

When reflecting on her decision to keep the original 1982 dedication to him in the recent facsimile re-release of her debut book, Entertaining, Stewart took a swipe at him.

She said: "We did a facsimile edition and we kept everything in that book. Even my dedication to my ex-husband, who I hate. It's still dedicated to him."

Back in her 2024 self-titled Netflix documentary, Stewart, who shares a daughter, Alexis, 60, with Andy, admitted to having an affair while they were married with a "handsome Irish man." She also accused Andy of infidelity.