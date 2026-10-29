EXCLUSIVE: Martha Stewart Reveals Costly Fallout From Insider Trading

"I fell in a hole, and I lost about a billion dollars in my legal problems," Stewart confessed. "The lawyers took me to the cleaners, and they were horrible."

That "hole" was dug during the fallout from the stock trading scandal that rocked Stewart's media and merchandising empire in the early 2000s.

She was accused of illegally trading on inside information after selling nearly 4,000 shares of ImClone Systems in December 2001. The stock plunged following news that the Food and Drug Administration had rejected the company's application for its cancer drug Erbitux.

In 2004, Stewart was convicted of conspiracy, obstruction of justice and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators. She was sentenced to five months behind bars and served her time in federal prison before completing home confinement.