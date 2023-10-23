Ex-‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Cloud Drops 6-Figures To Pay Off Tax Debt

Married to Medicine star Lisa Cloud and her husband have paid off a 6-figure tax — years after Uncle Sam came after them. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the IRS released a lien against the Bravo star and her husband Darren Naugles.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lisanicolecloud/instagram

Lisa and Darren were hit with a lien back in 2014 over unpaid taxes. They were warned if the bill wasn’t paid quickly their property could be seized. The government accused the couple of owing $72,638.22 for 2011 and another $126,350.05 for 2012. The debt total came to $198,988.27.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lisanicolecloud/instagram

The IRS said the debt has been paid in full. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lisa and Darren have faced financial issues over the years including a separate tax lien for over $46k owed. Lisa starred in Married to Medicine from seasons 2-4.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: bravo

The reality star claimed that she left the show initially despite being offered a contract. She said, “when I left that last season, it was really tough on my husband, it was tough on me. It was tough on our marriage. And there were things that were just said that were not true that were out.” Lisa said that she decided to take a break from the show to focus on her family.

Article continues below advertisement

She returned as a “friend” of the cast in season 8. Back in 2021, Lisa talked to The Jasmine Brand about her return to the series. Lisa said, “I never thought that it was going to go beyond that one day of filming. I was just kind of making a cameo appearance. But then after that it was such a good time, I enjoyed it, [and] I missed the ladies. The producers were like ‘come on, come back. Just come back as a friend at least!’ And so I did.”

Source: bravo

Lisa even revealed she separated from Darren for a short period of time. “After we took the time to separate, and figure out what is most important to each of us and go through some counseling, we were able to heal some of the areas that were really struggling in our marriage… We’re still together, our family is still strong, and it is what it is,” she said. Lisa has not been a cast member or "friend" in the seasons that followed.