Mark Morrison Arrested – 'Return of the Mack' Singer's Mugshot Revealed After He Was Busted For 'Shoving a Restaurant Manager' in Florida

Photo of Mark Morrison
Source: Mega

Morrison was arrested in Florida

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 24 2025, Published 4:18 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Return of the Mack singer Mark Morrison has been arrested for battery, after allegedly shoving a restaurant manager in Florida.

The British hitmaker reportedly got into an altercation at trendy Palm Beach restaurant Le Bar, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

photo of Mark Morrison
Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Morrison had a hit in the 90s with 'Return of the Mack.'

According to a police report, Morrison stormed into Le Bar à Vin in Palm Beach Saturday night and started yelling and cursing at the venue's general manager.

Morrison was apparently upset over an event he had been planning at the venue, per TMZ.

Witnesses said the situation escalated to the point Morrison allegedly pushed the manager in his upper body. Nicola Lavacca, the manager, did not fight back.

The entertainer was charged with simple battery. He was released Sunday morning after posting $1,000 bond.

mark morrison
Source: Mega

The singer has found himself in trouble with the law in the past.

Morrison is no stranger to being arrested, and has faced numerous criminal charges during his career, including a 1997 conviction for attempting to bring a firearm aboard an airliner.

He was sentenced to three months in jail for the violation, just as his hit song climbed the Billboard music charts.

In 1998, he failed to appear in court on charges of possessing an offensive weapon, choosing to instead fly to Barbados. He was arrested and remanded into custody upon his return to the United Kingdom, and was later cleared of the offensive weapon charge.

mark morrison
Source: Mega

Morrison once hired a lookalike to serve community service for him.

He found himself wrapped in a strange conspiracy after he was convicted of fighting for his part in a brawl that resulted in one death.

When Morrison was sentenced to community service for the crime, he hired a local lookalike to serve his time for him, as he went out on tour.

The scam was quickly discovered, and Morrison was this time sent to jail for a year.

In 2002, Morrison was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and car theft. He was released on bail, but a policeman was later arrested on suspicion of taking a bribe from Morrison in return for his release.

Morrison failed to appear in court to face the charges and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Then, two years later, he was arrested and spent a night in custody after a fight that saw a platinum and diamond medallion snatched from around his neck.

Morrison's debut album, Return of the Mack, was released in 1997 and included singles Crazy and Let's Get Down, neither of which made an impression like the title track.

Return of the Mack went platinum in the US with 1.4 million record sales. It was ranked number 318 in Billboard's 500 Best Pop Songs of All Time in 2023.

The music star now owns two multi million dollar homes in Florida.

