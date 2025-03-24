Mark Morrison Arrested – 'Return of the Mack' Singer's Mugshot Revealed After He Was Busted For 'Shoving a Restaurant Manager' in Florida

The British hitmaker reportedly got into an altercation at trendy Palm Beach restaurant Le Bar, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Return of the Mack singer Mark Morrison has been arrested for battery, after allegedly shoving a restaurant manager in Florida.

Morrison had a hit in the 90s with 'Return of the Mack.'

According to a police report, Morrison stormed into Le Bar à Vin in Palm Beach Saturday night and started yelling and cursing at the venue's general manager.

Morrison was apparently upset over an event he had been planning at the venue, per TMZ.

Witnesses said the situation escalated to the point Morrison allegedly pushed the manager in his upper body. Nicola Lavacca, the manager, did not fight back.

The entertainer was charged with simple battery. He was released Sunday morning after posting $1,000 bond.