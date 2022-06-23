'Go Back To Your Country': Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Off British Journalist After Debate Over Gun Laws Gets Heated

"We don't have guns in the U.K., that is true, but we don't have mass shootings either," the journalist said to Greene. "And our children aren't scared to go to school."

Emotions were running high after the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas last month led to an increase in support for stricter gun control measures, according to a new Morning Consult/Politico survey.

A deranged gunman opened fire in two connected classrooms on May 24, killing 21 in total: two heroic teachers and the 19 innocent children they were trying to protect.