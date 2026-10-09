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EXCLUSIVE: Mariska Hargitay 'Rules Out Hosting Emmys Again After Ratings Flop'

Mariska Hargitay rules out hosting Emmys again after a ratings flop, leaving another stint unlikely.
Source: MEGA

Mariska Hargitay has ruled out hosting Emmys again after a ratings flop, leaving another stint unlikely.

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Oct. 9 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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TV cop Mariska Hargitay is heartbroken after her big night hosting the Emmys ended in a ratings disappointment – and won't helm the event again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Backlash From The Start

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Mariska Hargitay's Emmys broadcast drew around 6.7 million viewers across NBC and Peacock.
Source: Starbuck/ AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Mariska Hargitay's Emmys broadcast drew around 6.7 million viewers across NBC and Peacock.

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The 78th Emmy Awards drew around 6.7 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, down nearly 10 percent from last year's preliminary audience.

"Mariska gave this everything," a source confided. "She rehearsed endlessly, sang, danced, did comedy, changed costumes and carried a massive live broadcast. Waking up to headlines about disappointing ratings was crushing."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the television icon received intense backlash from her monologue.

One person asked on X: "I love Mariska down, but what is this opening number?"

Another said: "Oof, Mariska, I support all your rights and wrongs but this opening number…I cannot cringe any harder."

A third viewer added: "Whoever Let Her Do That Should Be Sent to Jail."

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Once Was Enough

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An insider said NBC isn't blaming Hargitay for the ratings disappointment.
Source: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA

An insider said NBC isn't blaming Hargitay for the ratings disappointment.

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The insider said NBC is not blaming the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star, but once was enough.

The source added: "She's proud she did it, but she has absolutely no desire to put herself through that pressure again."

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