EXCLUSIVE: Mariska Hargitay 'Rules Out Hosting Emmys Again After Ratings Flop'

The 78th Emmy Awards drew around 6.7 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, down nearly 10 percent from last year's preliminary audience.

"Mariska gave this everything," a source confided. "She rehearsed endlessly, sang, danced, did comedy, changed costumes and carried a massive live broadcast. Waking up to headlines about disappointing ratings was crushing."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the television icon received intense backlash from her monologue.

One person asked on X: "I love Mariska down, but what is this opening number?"

Another said: "Oof, Mariska, I support all your rights and wrongs but this opening number…I cannot cringe any harder."

A third viewer added: "Whoever Let Her Do That Should Be Sent to Jail."