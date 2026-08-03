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Home > News > Mario Lopez

Mario Lopez Under Fire After Posting 'Creepy' AI Video of His Niece Eating Hot Dogs — 'They Should Arrest You for This'

Mario Lopez was grilled after he posted a 'creepy' AI-generated video of his niece eating hot dogs at a baseball game.
Source: mega; @yashar/x

Mario Lopez was grilled after he posted a 'creepy' AI-generated video of his niece eating hot dogs at a baseball game.

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Aug. 3 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

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Mario Lopez is being dogged by what critics say is a "creepy" AI video of his 19-year-old niece eating hot dogs, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The former Access Hollywood host's comedic clip had few people laughing at its assumed suggestiveness, which he then quickly deleted.

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Mario Lopez Deletes 'Creepy' Video

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Lopez shared several snaps and videos from Sunday's Dodgers game.
Source: Mariolopez/instagram

Lopez shared several snaps and videos from Sunday's Dodgers game featuring his niece, Kalia.

Lopez, 52, shared pics and videos from Sunday's LA Dodgers game, which he attended with his niece, Kalia, who goes by the nickname YaYa.

The video starts innocently enough, with both smiling into the camera, before taking a sudden turn as Kalia crams two obviously computer-generated wieners into her mouth, as Lopez cries out, "I can't take her anywhere!"

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Source: @yashar/X

Kalia then graphically "spits out" mustard and relish from her mouth in a fountain of food. A shocked Lopez yells out, "Oh my god, look at you!" while the teenage model screams defiantly, "Oh, it's so good!"

She then smears the mustard all over her face, forming a condiment beard of sorts.

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Mario Lopez Turns Stomachs With Video

The actor also shared an AI-created video of niece Kalia eating two hot dogs.
Source: @yashar/x

The actor also shared an AI-created video of Kalia eating two hot dogs.

While the video was intended to be a light-hearted spoof, critics in the comments section had their stomachs turned over what many called an inappropriate clip.

"I don't know where this falls between zero and 10 on the incest scale, but it's not zero," one person remarked, as another expressed, "That’s some weird sh-t to do with AI."

A user mocked, "Casually sexualizing your niece is top notch," as a fourth demanded, "They should arrest you for this."

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Mario Lopez's Controversial Transgender Comments

Kalia spit out mustard and relish on herself in the fake video.
Source: @yashar/x

Kalia spit out mustard and relish on herself in the fake video.

This isn't the first time Lopez has faced reckoning for his actions. In 2019, the Saved By the Bell star nearly lost his hosting gig after making controversial remarks about transgender children on The Candace Owens Show.

"Look, I'm never one to tell anyone how to parent their kids obviously, and I think if you come from a place of love, you really can't go wrong," the father of three said.

"But at the same time, my God, if you're 3 years old and you're saying you're feeling a certain way or you think you're a boy or a girl or whatever the case may be... I just think it's dangerous as a parent to make this determination then, well, OK, then you’re going to be a boy or a girl, whatever the case may be."

"It's sort of alarming, and my gosh, I just think about the repercussions later on," he continued. "When you're a kid ... you don't know anything about sexuality yet. You're just a kid."

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Mario Lopez Begs for Forgiveness

Lopez came under fire for controversial remarks he made in the past about transgender children.
Source: mega

Lopez came under fire for controversial remarks he made in the past about transgender children.

Lopez's comments led NBC at the time to second-guess its opinion of the Access Hollywood host.

"Mario's comments are not an accurate representation of what the network stands for at all," one insider previously confessed to Radar. "The network prides itself on equality and do not accept anti LGBTQ hate speech at all."

Just days later, Lopez issued a statement walking back his words.

"The comments I made were ignorant and insensitive, and I now have a deeper understanding of how hurtful they were," Lopez said. "I have been and always will be an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community, and I am going to use this opportunity to better educate myself. Moving forward, I will be more informed and thoughtful."

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