Mario Lopez Under Fire After Posting 'Creepy' AI Video of His Niece Eating Hot Dogs — 'They Should Arrest You for This'

This isn't the first time Lopez has faced reckoning for his actions. In 2019, the Saved By the Bell star nearly lost his hosting gig after making controversial remarks about transgender children on The Candace Owens Show.

"Look, I'm never one to tell anyone how to parent their kids obviously, and I think if you come from a place of love, you really can't go wrong," the father of three said.

"But at the same time, my God, if you're 3 years old and you're saying you're feeling a certain way or you think you're a boy or a girl or whatever the case may be... I just think it's dangerous as a parent to make this determination then, well, OK, then you’re going to be a boy or a girl, whatever the case may be."

"It's sort of alarming, and my gosh, I just think about the repercussions later on," he continued. "When you're a kid ... you don't know anything about sexuality yet. You're just a kid."