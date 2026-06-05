EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor's Astonishing Bond Revealed as Fans Mark What Would Have Been Blonde Bombshell's 100th Birthday

They were two of the biggest female s-x symbols of the '50s and early '60s, but RadarOnline.com can reveal Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor didn't consider each other competitors.

"In many ways [they] were pitted against each other by the press," Charles Casillo wrote in his book, Marilyn Monroe: The Private Life of a Public Icon. "In reality, they barely knew each other, and the two had no animosity toward each other."