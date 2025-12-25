EXCLUSIVE: The Shade Lives On! Mariah Carey Says She Still Doesn't Know Fellow Superstar Jennifer Lopez After 22 Years
Dec. 25 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey, 56, is also the Sovereign of Shade, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
When asked about Jennifer Lopez, 56, in 2003, Carey famously replied: "I don't know her."
And she still doesn't, she told Bravo exec Andy Cohen, who asked her for an update: "How could I suddenly know [her]?"
Cohen replied, acknowledging the meme still remaining iconic years later: "The amount of time we've spent in these chairs discussing whether you know her is amazing."
Carey also added during her appearance on Cohen's show: "I mean, the thing is I was being honest when I said it. So, I don’t know how it became so big. Honesty isn’t really something that becomes big, most of the time."
Back in 2016, Carey and Cohen discussed the viral moment on the show.
"Apparently, I'm forgetful," Carey said, explaining how she's aware of Lopez, but doesn't know her personally. "Like what am I supposed to say? I'm not going to put on a thing, 'Oh we're all Hollywood and let's just all pretend we're best friends because we're in that land.' It's no offense to anybody."
Carey added: "It wasn’t like I don’t know who she is—of course I do. That’s not the question."