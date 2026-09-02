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EXCLUSIVE: Margot Robbie Seeks Bigger 'Barbie' Payday as Sequel Talks Stall

Margot Robbie seeks a bigger 'Barbie' payday as stalled sequel talks put her return in doubt.
Source: MEGA

Margot Robbie seeks a bigger 'Barbie' payday as stalled sequel talks put her return in doubt.

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Sept. 2 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Barbie star Margot Robbie, who made a staggering $50million from the 2023 blockbuster, has rejected the multimillion-dollar salary studio execs are offering her for the sequel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Warner Bros. Discovery, the studio behind the film, has reportedly been negotiating with the core Barbie creative team: Robbie, costar Ryan Gosling, director-screenwriter Greta Gerwig and her husband, Noah Baumbach, who co-wrote the script.

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Barbie Sequel Talks Hit Deadlock

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Ryan Gosling is reportedly seeking $20 million to return for the 'Barbie' sequel.
Source: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA

Ryan Gosling is reportedly seeking $20 million to return for the 'Barbie' sequel.

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The studio has made the team more than six offers in the past three years, which have all been turned down.

But CEO David Zaslav has refused to pony up any more to pay the stars and filmmakers the salaries they are demanding – Gosling is reportedly asking for $20million – even though the latest offer was the studio's "highest ever."

Meanwhile, many industry sources are saying Robbie, Gosling, Gerwig and Baumbach's massive pay demands are justifiable because Barbie grossed $1.4billion, making it Warner Bros.' most successful release ever.

Gerwig reportedly made "tens of millions of dollars" for directing.

But with negotiations hitting a dead end, Barbie 2 may stay forever in its box, never to be played with.

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Studio Faces Looming Rights Deadline

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Mattel could regain the sequel rights if Warner Bros. fails to begin production within four months.
Source: CAN/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Mattel could regain the sequel rights if Warner Bros. fails to begin production within four months.

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The studio only has about four months to get rolling on a sequel or the rights will revert to Mattel, which makes the iconic doll.

If that happens, Warner Bros. won't be permitted to use anything from the original film for a sequel and will need to do a full reboot of the movie.

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