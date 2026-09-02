EXCLUSIVE: Margot Robbie Seeks Bigger 'Barbie' Payday as Sequel Talks Stall

The studio has made the team more than six offers in the past three years, which have all been turned down.

But CEO David Zaslav has refused to pony up any more to pay the stars and filmmakers the salaries they are demanding – Gosling is reportedly asking for $20million – even though the latest offer was the studio's "highest ever."

Meanwhile, many industry sources are saying Robbie, Gosling, Gerwig and Baumbach's massive pay demands are justifiable because Barbie grossed $1.4billion, making it Warner Bros.' most successful release ever.

Gerwig reportedly made "tens of millions of dollars" for directing.

But with negotiations hitting a dead end, Barbie 2 may stay forever in its box, never to be played with.