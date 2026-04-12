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Home > News > Donald Trump

Man Who Introduced Melania to Donald Trump Speaks Out on Epstein Links and Ex's Threats: 'We Have Seen Enough Nonsense'

split image of Paolo Zampolli / Donald and Melania Trump
Source: mega

Paolo Zampolli says he introduced Melania to Donald Trump, not Jeffrey Epstein.

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April 12 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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The man who introduced Melania to Donald Trump has spoken out as scrutiny swirls around his past ties to Jeffrey Epstein, and as a former partner threatens to "expose" what she claims to know, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Paolo Zampolli, the Italian modeling agent who first brought Melania to New York in the 1990s, is now pushing back on renewed attention linking his social circle to the disgraced financier.

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image of He insists he would testify to shut down what he calls 'nonsense' claims.
Source: mega

He insists he would testify to shut down what he calls 'nonsense' claims.

Paolo famously introduced Melania to Donald at a New York Fashion Week party in 1998 — a moment he says he remembers clearly.

"I said: 'Melania, meet Donald, Donald meet Melania,' and then I left the table because I had 300 guests," he told The Daily Beast, insisting he, not Jeffrey, was responsible for their first meeting.

He also doubled down on Melania's recent public denial of any connection to Jeffrey, adding: "Even without an attorney, I'm volunteering to go to Congress to testify about this, because we have seen enough nonsense."

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'I Had to Deal With Him'

image of Paolo admits he had to maintain a 'cordial relationship' with Jeffrey.
Source: mega

Paolo admits he had to maintain a 'cordial relationship' with Jeffrey.

Paolo's name has resurfaced in connection with Jeffrey after newly released documents referenced figures from overlapping social and business circles.

Addressing the connection, Paolo described his relationship with Jeffrey as strictly professional.

"For me, Jeffrey Epstein was a financial partner of Victoria's Secret. I had to deal with him," he said, referencing the lingerie company once run by Jeffrey's associate Les Wexner.

"We never get along, thank God. But I had to have a very cordial relationship," he added.

While Paolo has not been accused of wrongdoing, his name appears multiple times in documents tied to the late sex offender, including references in past reporting and witness accounts.

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Ex's Online Threats

image of His name resurfaced in newly released documents tied to the disgraced financier.
Source: mega

His name resurfaced in newly released documents tied to the disgraced financier.

The controversy intensified after a woman believed to be Paolo's ex, Brazilian model Amanda Ungaro, posted messages online claiming she would "expose everything that I know."

The posts, which directly responded to Melania's past social media activity, quickly gained traction, though it remains unclear if the account is authentic.

Amanda, who previously dated Paolo and shares a teenage son with him, has also made allegations tied to a bitter custody dispute, claims he strongly denies.

"My ex is a criminal and a psychopath. She was arrested. She was illegal," Paolo said.

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'Mind-Boggling'

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image of His ex Amanda Ungaro sparked buzz after threatening to 'expose everything.'
Source: mega

His ex Amanda Ungaro sparked buzz after threatening to 'expose everything.'

Paolo dismissed suggestions that Amanda's claims played any role in Melania's recent statement, calling the idea far-fetched.

"But for her to now try to get the fame and go after our marvelous first lady of the United States of America?" he said. "I don't even think the first lady ever spoke to her in maybe 10 years, maximum 13 years. It's mind-boggling."

"She is the first lady of the United States," he added. "Do you think she cares about my ex?"

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