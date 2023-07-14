Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > crime

Man Behind Viral Dress Debate Charged With Trying to Murder His Wife

untitled design t
Source: @keir.johnston.37/Facebook
By:

Jul. 14 2023, Published 7:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

The Scottish man responsible for dividing the internet over the colors of a dress was accused of his wife's attempted murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In 2015, Keir Johnston, 38, sparked a global debate online when he posted a photo of his mother-in-law's dress. Viewers were quickly divided into those that firmly believed the dress was blue and black and those who saw only white and gold.

Keir made headlines again, but this time, he was accused of trying to kill his wife, Grace Johnston.

Article continues below advertisement
untitled design t
Source: Twitter

The 38-year-old appeared at Glasgow's High Court on Monday, where he was arraigned on attempted murder charges. Keir allegedly subjected his wife to domestic abuse and coercive control over an 11-year period.

Tensions came to a head last March when Keir allegedly tried to kill Grace by pinning her body to the ground and compressing her neck.

Article continues below advertisement

Keir was additionally accused of pulling a knife on Grace after he allegedly assaulted her multiple times at their home. It was said that Grace's husband also attempted to strangle her during the incident.

As if those incidents weren't disturbing enough, additional accusations were made against Keir's physically and emotionally abusive nature between April 2019 and March 2022.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
crime
untitled design t
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Allegations of Keir's behavior during that time included shouting at Grace, pushing her against a wall, and grabbing her by the throat. On one occasion, the husband was accused of trying to get into the same car as Grace and striking her through the vehicle's open window.

Another alleged incident happened after Grace refused to leave a pub with her husband. Keir allegedly put his wife in a headlock and forcefully dragged her from the bar.

Additional abusive tactics that Keir was accused of using against his wife included monitoring and scrutinizing her spending habits while controlling which bank accounts she had access to. He was also accused of isolating Grace all to himself by alienating her from friends and family.

Keir's case is expected to have a preliminary hearing before going to trial in 2024.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.