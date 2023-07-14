Man Behind Viral Dress Debate Charged With Trying to Murder His Wife

The Scottish man responsible for dividing the internet over the colors of a dress was accused of his wife's attempted murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In 2015, Keir Johnston, 38, sparked a global debate online when he posted a photo of his mother-in-law's dress. Viewers were quickly divided into those that firmly believed the dress was blue and black and those who saw only white and gold.

Keir made headlines again, but this time, he was accused of trying to kill his wife, Grace Johnston.