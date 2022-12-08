Man Who Was Mad About A Breakup Started A Fire At His Ex's House, Killing Her Sister: Police
A Philadelphia man who was upset about a breakup with his girlfriend started a fire that killed her younger sister who had a disability, Radar has learned.
Aaron Clark, 30, went to his ex-girlfriend's home in Darby Township and set fire to it, killing her sister, Olivia Drasher, 20, on Dec. 4. He is charged with first- and third-degree murder, attempted murder, reckless endangerment and related offenses in connection to the incident.
Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer referred to Clark's alleged actions as "an act of pure evil" while promising to punish him for the incident. Drasher was confined to a wheelchair.
“A young woman afflicted by cerebral palsy, who we understand had been lovingly cared for by her mother and her sister, lost her life in one of the most agonizing manners imaginable,” Stollsteimer said. “A life has been lost, and a family home has been destroyed.”
Amira Rogers, Clark's ex, reported to police that Clark had choked her the day before the fire after she broke up with him. He was arrested on that charge, according to the affidavit of probable cause. According to the filing, Rogers also reported Clark's increasingly aggressive behavior to the Postal Inspection Service, a branch of the Postal Service in which they both worked.
Despite the complaint, Clark continued to harass Rogers, threatening to post explicit photos and videos of her online if she didn't speak with him, court documents state. “Pick up before I do something crazy,” he said to her, according to the affidavit. “You don’t want to miss the show.”
According to the affidavit, a neighbor saw Clark throw something onto the family's porch, which created an orange "glow." Then Clark allegedly walked away swiftly. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, a nurse who cared for Drasher alerted the family, and everyone except for the woman was able to get out.