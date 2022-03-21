Maksim Chmerkovskiy Returns To Poland To Help Ukrainian Refugees After Fleeing Country On Train Packed With Women & Children

Maksim Chmerkovskiy has made his return to Poland after facing backlash for fleeing Ukraine on a train filled with women and children just days after Russia's president Vladimir Putin declared war on the country.

Declaring he suffered "survivor's guilt" after ditching his war-torn homeland to reunite with his wife and children at home in Malibu, California, the 42-year-old Dancing With The Stars pro revealed he had made his way back to Europe and was providing aid to Ukrainian refugees.