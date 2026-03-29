EXCLUSIVE: Madonna Plastic Surgery Panic — See the Shocking Video That Has Left Fans Gripped with Fear Queen of Pop is 'Hopelessly Addicted' to Going Under the Knife

The 67-year-old singer recently revisited one of her most iconic eras, posting an Instagram video from Venice in which she recreated her 1984 hit Like a Virgin alongside actress Julia Garner , 32, who is set to portray her in an upcoming biopic of the performer.

The pair, dressed in coordinated striped tops and black coats, lip-synced aboard a gondola in a nostalgic nod to the original music video, which was partly filmed in the Italian city. But while the tribute drew attention for its throwback styling, it was Madonna's strikingly youthful, wrinkle-free face that dominated the reaction online.

A source close to Madonna said, "Among those who know her well, there is an increasing feeling that stepping back from cosmetic procedures is becoming harder for her. What started years ago as minor, carefully controlled adjustments is now seen by some around her as something far more consuming and difficult to rein in."

The insider added: "The concern is that she is chasing an ever-shifting version of perfection that can never quite be reached. Each change sets a new benchmark, and that makes it harder to stop. For the people closest to her, it no longer feels like occasional upkeep - it feels like something that has taken on a momentum of its own."

"Madonna has always been incredibly deliberate about how she presents herself to the world, and that sense of control has been a defining part of who she is," the source noted. "But now there is a worry that the pressure to preserve that image is pushing her toward more extreme decisions. From her perspective, she may still see it as refinement and reinvention, but others feel the line has started to blur."