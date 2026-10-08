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EXCLUSIVE: Madonna and Elton John 'Feud Flares Over Lost Collaboration'

Madonna and Elton John's feud flares over a lost collaboration; tensions rise between the two stars.
Source: MEGA

Madonna and Elton John's feud flares over a lost collaboration; tensions rise between the two stars.

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Oct. 8 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Madonna, 68, and Elton John, 79, spent more than 20 years trading insults before finally ending one of pop music's most legendary feuds backstage at Saturday Night Live in 2025, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While their friendship may have been saved, their musical collaboration hasn't, sources said.

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Madonna Rejected Elton’s Song Offer

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Madonna revealed Elton John wrote a song specifically for her.
Source: MEGA

Madonna revealed Elton John wrote a song specifically for her.

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Madonna revealed John had written a song specifically for her, teasing what could have been a historic collaboration between the Queen of Pop and the Rocket Man.

But a music industry insider told RadarOnline.com: "Madonna didn't like the song. She wanted changes, creative input and a writing credit. Elton believed he had already written her a great song.

"They're fine personally. Madonna forgave Elton, [but] that doesn't mean she has to like his song."

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Ending The Feud

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An insider said Madonna wanted changes and a writing credit for John's.
Source: DCP / PictureLux / MEGA

An insider said Madonna wanted changes and a writing credit for John's.

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After the two ended their feud, Madonna wrote in the Instagram caption: "We Finally Buried the Hatchet!!! I went to see Elton John perform on SNL this weekend!! WOW. I remembered when I was in high school I snuck out of the house one night to see Elton perform live in Detroit. It was an unforgettable performance that helped me understand the transformative power of music.

"Seeing him perform when I was in high school changed the course of my life. I had always felt like an outsider growing up and watching him on stage helped me to understand that it was OK to be different, to stand out, to take the road less traveled by. In fact, it was essential.

"Over the decades, it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn’t understand it. I was told Elton John was the musical guest on SNL and I decided to go. I needed to go backstage and confront him. When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘Forgive me,’ and the wall between us fell down.

"Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes we were hugging."

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