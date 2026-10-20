EXCLUSIVE: U.S. Woman Who Claims She Is Madeleine McCann Declares She is Modeling Online to 'Be Reunited With Family'

Eugenea Collins , 22, recently alleged she has "DNA proof" she cracked the long-running case of McCann – the British girl who disappeared from her bed during a family vacation in Portugal back in 2007 when she was aged three.

The Arkansas woman claiming she is missing Madeleine McCann has declared she has taken up modeling online as she hopes it will lead to her being reunited with her family, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Collins convinced herself she's actually McCann after seeing a Polish woman, Julia Faustyna, on Dr. Phil McGraw's talk show in 2023, and noticed some similarities in herself and the toddler, she said in an interview.

She has now taken to a site featuring an online modelling competition to post a series of professionally taken shots of herself.

Her bio on the webpage states: "My name is EUGENEA and either I've lost it or I am the real MADELINE MCCANN. (I signed up for this in hopes of being reunited with my family.)"

She added under a section marked 'Hobbies and Passions' they were: "Reuniting with my family."

The snaps of her online include a titillating one of her in a revealing top.

They cover her from youth to today and chart her changing image from young blonde to brunette.