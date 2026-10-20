EXCLUSIVE: U.S. Woman Who Claims She Is Madeleine McCann Declares She is Modeling Online to 'Be Reunited With Family'
Oct. 20 2026, Published 7:41 p.m. ET
The Arkansas woman claiming she is missing Madeleine McCann has declared she has taken up modeling online as she hopes it will lead to her being reunited with her family, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Eugenea Collins, 22, recently alleged she has "DNA proof" she cracked the long-running case of McCann – the British girl who disappeared from her bed during a family vacation in Portugal back in 2007 when she was aged three.
Eugenia Collins Claims She Is Madeleine McCann
Collins convinced herself she's actually McCann after seeing a Polish woman, Julia Faustyna, on Dr. Phil McGraw's talk show in 2023, and noticed some similarities in herself and the toddler, she said in an interview.
She has now taken to a site featuring an online modelling competition to post a series of professionally taken shots of herself.
Her bio on the webpage states: "My name is EUGENEA and either I've lost it or I am the real MADELINE MCCANN. (I signed up for this in hopes of being reunited with my family.)"
She added under a section marked 'Hobbies and Passions' they were: "Reuniting with my family."
The snaps of her online include a titillating one of her in a revealing top.
They cover her from youth to today and chart her changing image from young blonde to brunette.
Collins Says Dr. Phil Appearance Inspired Her Claims
She previously said: "If it wasn't for me seeing (McCann) on Dr. Phil's show, I would've never known. In a way, her stupidity actually helped me find my family."
Collins' birthday is October 23, 2002, which puts her at around the same age as McCann, who was born on May 12, 2003.
She further noted she took an Ancestry DNA test which apparently determined she's 68 percent English and Northwestern European – and which she also insists can help prove her allegations.
However, she explained she doesn't have any other DNA association to the McCann family.
Collins then claimed she grew suspicious of her family after she asked them for a copy of her birth certificate when she needed to replace her I.D. card.
"I am unable to get any kind of identification," she added. "I couldn't even get any help from the people at the Red Cross when my house was burned because I have no identification."
Collins continued: "I have never seen an original birth certificate neither. The only thing I saw had someone else's name (written) on it and they marked that out and wrote mine above it."
Collins Makes Shocking Claim About Christian Breückner
McCann's whereabouts are still unknown, with German native Christian Breückner being deemed as the prime suspect in 2020.
But he has yet to be formally charged for the possible murder and abduction of McCann.
Collins also shockingly stated the man she assumed to be her father, Eugene Collins, is actually Breückner.
"I saw pictures of the suspect and he looks like my biological father or who I've been told is my biological father my whole life," she alleged.
"When I first saw the photos of Christian Breückner, I instantly recognized that man."
Madeleine McCann Disappearance Remains Unsolved
McCann vanished at age three from her family's vacation apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3, 2007, while her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, dined nearby.
Her disappearance sparked one of the world's most high-profile missing-person investigations, involving police in Britain, Portugal and Germany.
German authorities identified convicted s-- offender Christian Brüeckner, 49, as their prime suspect, believing Madeleine was abducted and murdered.
Brüeckner, who was released from prison in September 2025 after serving a sentence for an unrelated rape, denies involvement and has never been charged over Madeleine's disappearance.
British detectives continue investigating the case, which remains unsolved.