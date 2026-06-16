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Home > Exclusives > Kim Kardashian
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EXCLUSIVE: 'Hell on Wheels' Teen's SOS to Kim Kardashian — Caged Mackenzie Shirilla Plots to Steer Reality TV Star Into Her Corner

'Hell on Wheel's teen is seeking Kim Kardashian's help as a caged murderer plots to draw the star into the case.
Source: MEGA; @MACKENZIESHIRILLA/INSTAGRAM

'Hell on Wheel's teen is seeking Kim Kardashian's help as a caged murderer plots to draw the star into the case.

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June 16 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Notorious killer Mackenzie Shirilla – who was found guilty of murdering two pals in 2022 by slamming a speeding car into a brick wall in Ohio – is gleeful over the newfound attention to her case and hopes reality star and criminal justice advocate Kim Kardashian may help get her sprung from the slammer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to insiders, Shirilla, 21, is thrilled over being thrust back into the spotlight by the Netflix documentary The Crash, which examines the tragic deaths of her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, 20, and their friend Davion Flanagan, 19, and her ensuing prosecution.

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Prisoner Thrilled by National Attention

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Mackenzie Shirilla is reportedly pleased by renewed attention from Netflix's 'The Crash' as she continues to maintain her innocence in the deaths of Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan.
Source: @MACKENZIESHIRILLA/INSTAGRAM

Mackenzie Shirilla is reportedly pleased by renewed attention from Netflix's 'The Crash' as she continues to maintain her innocence in the deaths of Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan.

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"Mackenzie is totally buzzed that there's so much interest in her case. She and her parents are convinced they'll get through this and come out strong – not to mention rich and famous," an insider said.

Shirilla and her mother, Natalie, reportedly shared a prison phone call in which the jailbird, who was sentenced to 15 years to life, sounded elated over her claims of innocence becoming "national news."

Prosecutors said the then-17-year-old driver purposely gunned the gas and hit a wall at nearly 100 mph, killing her two passengers. Shirilla has insisted a medical emergency is to blame and that she would have never intentionally hurt the two men.

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Inmate Dreamed of Kardashian Rescue

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Former inmate Mary Katherine Crowder questioned Shirilla's remorse, alleging the convicted killer appeared upbeat about the publicity surrounding her case.
Source: @MACKENZIESHIRILLA/INSTAGRAM

Former inmate Mary Katherine Crowder questioned Shirilla's remorse, alleging the convicted killer appeared upbeat about the publicity surrounding her case.

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"I have no recollection of that morning. I'm not saying I'm innocent," she explained in the doc. "I was a driver of a tragedy, but I'm not a murderer."

Yet Mary Katherine Crowder, a fellow former inmate at the Ohio Reformatory for Women, suggests that behind bars, Shirilla did not appear as remorseful as she does in the documentary.

During the jailhouse call, Shirilla reportedly gushed to her mom: "Maybe Kim Kardashian will reach out herself."

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Dreaming of Freedom and Fame

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Kim Kardashian is said to be the advocate Shirilla hopes will support her bid for freedom following renewed interest in her conviction.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian is said to be the advocate Shirilla hopes will support her bid for freedom following renewed interest in her conviction.

The insider said: "What Mackenzie wants more than anything is to get Kim Kardashian in her corner ... Even though a lot of folks are saying it's not the type of cause Kim wants to support."

The source believes Shirilla is dreaming of freedom – and riding Kardashian's coattails to launch a Hollywood career.

The insider added: "She's certain that Kim is the one to save her – and make her a star."

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