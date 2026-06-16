According to insiders, Shirilla, 21, is thrilled over being thrust back into the spotlight by the Netflix documentary The Crash, which examines the tragic deaths of her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, 20, and their friend Davion Flanagan, 19, and her ensuing prosecution.

Notorious killer Mackenzie Shirilla – who was found guilty of murdering two pals in 2022 by slamming a speeding car into a brick wall in Ohio – is gleeful over the newfound attention to her case and hopes reality star and criminal justice advocate Kim Kardashian may help get her sprung from the slammer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mackenzie Shirilla is reportedly pleased by renewed attention from Netflix's 'The Crash' as she continues to maintain her innocence in the deaths of Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan.

"Mackenzie is totally buzzed that there's so much interest in her case. She and her parents are convinced they'll get through this and come out strong – not to mention rich and famous," an insider said.

Shirilla and her mother, Natalie, reportedly shared a prison phone call in which the jailbird, who was sentenced to 15 years to life, sounded elated over her claims of innocence becoming "national news."

Prosecutors said the then-17-year-old driver purposely gunned the gas and hit a wall at nearly 100 mph, killing her two passengers. Shirilla has insisted a medical emergency is to blame and that she would have never intentionally hurt the two men.