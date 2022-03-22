Machine Gun Kelly Catches Heat Over Controversial Comment About Black Women In Resurfaced BET Awards Interview

“Show respect for Black Women [whose] culture you are appropriating. Apologize for this @machinegunkelly this was beyond disgusting,” Glass voiced in a tweet. “But all this isn't just about one artist. There is a bigger picture here. This is about how men who act like this are still given power and opportunities in an industry that willfully perpetuates sexist, racist and abusive behavior. It needs to change.”

It seems some of the views were divided as Glass later explained her stance, writing, “I do not understand what some of you are trying to defend [him] by insulting me. I just saw these videos and was extremely upset by them. So, I’m showing you what the man said out of his own mouth.”