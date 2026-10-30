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EXCLUSIVE: Lucille Ball's Daughter 'Slams Gordon Ramsay's TV Persona'

Lucille Ball's daughter criticizes Gordon Ramsay's TV persona, expressing disapproval of his behavior.
Source: MEGA

Lucille Ball's daughter criticizes Gordon Ramsay's TV persona, expressing disapproval of his behavior.

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Oct. 30 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Comedy legend Lucille Ball's daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is taking a flamethrower to Gordon Ramsay – blasting the celebrity chef's explosive show persona as "cruelty," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Lucie Arnaz Blasts Gordon Ramsay's 'Cruel' Treatment of Chefs

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Lucie Arnaz criticized Gordon Ramsay's behavior toward young chefs.
Source: OFA / ZOJ / WENN / MEGA

Lucie Arnaz criticized Gordon Ramsay's behavior toward young chefs.

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Arnaz, the 75-year-old daughter of I Love Lucy's Ball and Desi Arnaz, wrote on Facebook: "The way he belittles and demeans these talented young chefs. It's just mean. I can't watch this kind of cruelty as if it were entertainment."

Then comes her brutal punchline: "Is it gonna be throwing people to the lions next?"

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Lucie Arnaz Questions Why Cruelty Has Become Television Entertainment

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Arnaz questioned why humiliating people has become a form of television entertainment.
Source: DH1 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Arnaz questioned why humiliating people has become a form of television entertainment.

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A source said: "Lucie knows what great television looks like. Her parents built an empire by making people laugh. She doesn't understand why humiliating people has become entertainment.

"She's not questioning Gordon's talent as a chef. She's questioning why being cruel became a television format."

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