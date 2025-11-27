EXCLUSIVE: 'The Heist of the Century!' How Masked Thieves in Construction Gear Pulled Off $100Million Louvre Robbery Within 7 Minutes in Broad Daylight

Masked criminals reportedly disguised as construction workers used a basket lift to get up to a second-floor window of the museum. They broke in using mini gas-powered chain saws, threatening a security guard in the process.

A gang of four thieves is being credited with one of history's most skillful robberies – looting the world-famous Louvre in Paris of a glittery trove of priceless crown jewels while tourists stood nearby, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As alarms blared, footage from inside shows one criminal cutting through a glass case as visitors watched.

Authorities say the gang swiped pieces of "incalculable" historical and financial value once owned by French royalty before climbing down to meet two gang members waiting for them. Then they fled on high-powered motor scooters.

The heist, at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 12, took just seven minutes.

"It seems like a scenario out of a film or a television series," said Ariel Weil, the mayor of central Paris, where the Louvre is located.

French Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin admitted there were security failures.

"For example, the windows hadn't been secured, about the fact that a basket lift was on a public road," he said. "Having [previously] been interior minister, I know that we cannot completely secure all places, but what is certain is that we have failed."

What's more, sources said when a gallery's alarm is triggered, it only rings in the building's security headquarters, where guards are trained to focus more on safely evacuating visitors than on protecting the Louvre's artifacts.