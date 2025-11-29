EXCLUSIVE: Louis C.K. 'Now Fully UN-Cancelled' As He Embarks on Shock New Relationship With Widow of One of Hollywood's Most Tragic A-Listers

Louis C.K. has shocked even long-time observers of his turbulent career after being photographed kissing Mimi O'Donnell , the widow of Philip Seymour Hoffman , prompting insiders to tell RadarOnline.com the comedian is "now fully un-cancelled" as he re-enters public life with a bang

Their public display of affection, walking arm in arm with a small dog as C.K. placed his hand on the back of her head during a kiss, marks the first time O'Donnell has been linked to a romantic partner since her 15-year relationship with Oscar-winning actor Hoffman.

The controversial stand-up, 58, who admitted in 2017 to multiple acts of sexual misconduct that halted his career at its peak, was seen strolling through New York City with O'Donnell, head of scripted fiction at Spotify, more than a decade after Hoffman's drug overdose death in 2014, aged 46 .

One source close to the pair said: "For Louis, this is more than a relationship – it's a signal that he considers himself back in the world again. People around him see this as the moment he believes his cancellation is over – he's now basically un-cancelled, and Mimi will help his comeback."

Another claimed: "Mimi has kept her private life completely locked down since Philip died, so this surprises everyone. But they looked comfortable and happy – and that says a lot."

O'Donnell, who shared three children with Hoffman, Cooper, 22, Tallulah, 18, and Willa, 16, has maintained a low public profile outside her political involvement in New York.

She previously appeared in an ad for mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, supporting progressive ideas like "free child care, free buses."