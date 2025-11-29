EXCLUSIVE: Louis C.K. 'Now Fully UN-Cancelled' As He Embarks on Shock New Relationship With Widow of One of Hollywood's Most Tragic A-Listers
Nov. 29 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Louis C.K. has shocked even long-time observers of his turbulent career after being photographed kissing Mimi O'Donnell, the widow of Philip Seymour Hoffman, prompting insiders to tell RadarOnline.com the comedian is "now fully un-cancelled" as he re-enters public life with a bang
Public Display of Affection Marks New Chapter
The controversial stand-up, 58, who admitted in 2017 to multiple acts of sexual misconduct that halted his career at its peak, was seen strolling through New York City with O'Donnell, head of scripted fiction at Spotify, more than a decade after Hoffman's drug overdose death in 2014, aged 46.
Their public display of affection, walking arm in arm with a small dog as C.K. placed his hand on the back of her head during a kiss, marks the first time O'Donnell has been linked to a romantic partner since her 15-year relationship with Oscar-winning actor Hoffman.
Does This Relationship Signal Louis C.K.'s 'Comeback'?
One source close to the pair said: "For Louis, this is more than a relationship – it's a signal that he considers himself back in the world again. People around him see this as the moment he believes his cancellation is over – he's now basically un-cancelled, and Mimi will help his comeback."
Another claimed: "Mimi has kept her private life completely locked down since Philip died, so this surprises everyone. But they looked comfortable and happy – and that says a lot."
O'Donnell, who shared three children with Hoffman, Cooper, 22, Tallulah, 18, and Willa, 16, has maintained a low public profile outside her political involvement in New York.
She previously appeared in an ad for mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, supporting progressive ideas like "free child care, free buses."
C.K., born Louis Alfred Székely, was previously married to Alix Bailey from 1995 to 2008 and has two children.
The comic's downfall began in November 2017, when he was faced with sexual harassment allegations from five women, several of whom said he masturbated in front of them without consent.
He released a statement acknowledging the accounts were accurate. Despite fierce debate over his return, C.K. slowly resumed touring in 2019.
O'Donnell's past with Hoffman remains central to her public identity.
The actor, known for Capote and The Master, died after relapsing into drug use following more than two decades of sobriety, with friends saying the couple had separated in the months before his death due to his escalating heroin dependency.
The movie star was found lifeless with 70 bags of heroin and 20 used needles in his West Village apartment.
Now O'Donnell's new relationship has left those close to her both stunned and cautiously optimistic.
One source claimed: "Mimi guarded her heart for years. The fact she's opening it again – and with Louis – is the strongest sign yet that she's ready for a new chapter, even if it is a surprising one."
They concluded: "It's a resurrection of sorts for them both – for Louis as he re-emerges into mainstream life again, and a new love for her after the tragedy of Philip's sad death."