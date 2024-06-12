Livid 'Incredible Hulk' Star Lou Ferrigno's Elder Abuse Drama and Cash War Reaches Boiling Point After He Sues Daughter

Fuming Lou Ferrigno — the muscle-bound star of TV's The Incredible Hulk — is reportedly suing his own daughter for elder abuse as their monstrous family feud rages on, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lou, 72, alleges he's losing massive sums of money because 43-year-old Shanna Ferrigno — one of his three adult kids, who had been his trusted social media manager for more than a decade — refuses to hand over the log-ins for his popular Facebook, X and Instagram accounts, according to a sensational report.