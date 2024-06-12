Livid 'Incredible Hulk' Star Lou Ferrigno's Elder Abuse Drama and Cash War Reaches Boiling Point After He Sues Daughter
Fuming Lou Ferrigno — the muscle-bound star of TV's The Incredible Hulk — is reportedly suing his own daughter for elder abuse as their monstrous family feud rages on, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lou, 72, alleges he's losing massive sums of money because 43-year-old Shanna Ferrigno — one of his three adult kids, who had been his trusted social media manager for more than a decade — refuses to hand over the log-ins for his popular Facebook, X and Instagram accounts, according to a sensational report.
The bombshell court documents explain the Pumping Iron stud once derived "significant income" from promoting his "events, appearances and moves" to millions of fans through the online channels — but state stubborn Shanna is allegedly costing him major money by not updating the site since August 2023 and holding the sign-ins "hostage."
According to The Globe, Shanna insists she's done no such thing and claims, "This is just drama — and it's really sad. I'm just really sickened by this."
The filing also accused the fitness educator of attempted extortion by claiming she demanded "hundreds of thousands of dollars" from her dad for the coveted credentials, which Shanna said is 100 percent not true.
Lou's daughter griped that she'd regularly spend "five to six hours a day" updating her father's sites "for free."
Yet Lou claims Shanna is acting in "retaliation" for a petition he filed seeking legal conservatorship over dementia-addled Carla Ferrigno — her mom and his wife of 44 years. He's also accused the coupe's first-born of trying to manipulate Carla into withdrawing $500,000 from the bank, with help from his spouse's sibling, Pam Vog.
But lawyers for retired actress Carla, who filed for divorce on September 14, have previously charged Lou allegedly "trapped" her in the couple's $4 million California mansion to stop her from leaving him and snagging half of his $12 million fortune.
Carla, 75, has accused the 6-foot-5 Hercules hunk of physically intimidating her with his massive frame, alleging he's a mean-spirited meathead who uses his imposing presence to "scare and control" her into submission.
Meanwhile, Lou has accused Shanna and sister-in-law Pam of "financial exploiting" Carla — and suggested the pair's two sons are also part of the alleged scheme!
Lou Jr. previously told The Globe, "This whole thing has probably made me clinically depressed" and called the public mudslinging "inexplicable."
Now, the former Mr. Olympia has demanded a restraining order against Shanna — and wants her to cough up nearly $3,000 for his related legal fees!
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a Ferrigno rep for comment.