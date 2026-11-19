EXCLUSIVE: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Face Bitter Divorce
Nov. 19 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Lori Loughlin's divorce from Mossimo Giannulli has exploded into a Full House of turmoil after the TV star's ex filed court docs seeking spousal support and leading one celebrity split expert to predict an all-out "bloody brawl" for their $80million fortune, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 63-year-old fashion designer's demand for support comes one month after Loughlin, 62, slammed him with divorce papers demanding all their assets and debts be divided based on the prenuptial agreement they signed shortly before their 1997 wedding and which includes provisions from a 2015 amendment.
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Face 'Bloody' Divorce Battle, Lawyer Warns
Citing irreconcilable differences, the couple, who both did time in federal prison for their efforts to bribe their daughters, Bella, 28, and Olivia, 27, into the University of Southern California as part of the notorious Varsity Blues scam, are asking the judge to determine spousal support.
Renowned celebrity attorney Raoul Felder told RadarOnline.com the decision to hash out a divorce settlement in court is a recipe for disaster.
"Apparently, from what has been filed at this point, it's going to be a bloody fight because they're not being reasonable," said the famed New York City lawyer. "These are people in their 60s who have been through h-ll – prison even. Normally these cases are settled quietly, especially after what they've been through."
Felder added, "If it were me, I'd rather have two lawyers get together to come to some understanding that they can at least live with."
Lori Loughlin's Bitter Divorce Takes New Twist as Mossimo Giannulli Seeks Spousal Support
The couple officially split in September 2025 when Lori allegedly came across incriminating text and email messages on Giannulli's cell phone and the reputed skirt chaser was spotted with 32-year-old stylist Hannah Harrison.
A pal told RadarOnline.com he "wants nothing to do with him" and "wants to get her life back," especially after she served two months behind bars and paid a $150,000 fine for her part in the $500,000 bribe scandal. Mossimo served five months and paid a $250,000 fine.
Giannulli appears to have ignored the prenup in his recent court filings and is asking the court to "determine whether spousal support shall be payable to either party upon a request of either party," according to the court documents.
Felder believes the battle will only get worse if they go to court.
Lawyer Warns Lori Loughlin's Bitter Divorce Battle Could Drag On for Years
"The court is the last resort. You go to the priest first, you go to the psychiatrist second, you start talking to lawyers third and the last thing is the courts. That's the way it should be," he explained.
"Usually, anger takes over for common sense. Given their ages, I can't understand why they would want to do this. This case will be finished when they are both staying in assisted living facilities."