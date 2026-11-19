Citing irreconcilable differences, the couple, who both did time in federal prison for their efforts to bribe their daughters, Bella, 28, and Olivia, 27, into the University of Southern California as part of the notorious Varsity Blues scam, are asking the judge to determine spousal support.

Renowned celebrity attorney Raoul Felder told RadarOnline.com the decision to hash out a divorce settlement in court is a recipe for disaster.

"Apparently, from what has been filed at this point, it's going to be a bloody fight because they're not being reasonable," said the famed New York City lawyer. "These are people in their 60s who have been through h-ll – prison even. Normally these cases are settled quietly, especially after what they've been through."

Felder added, "If it were me, I'd rather have two lawyers get together to come to some understanding that they can at least live with."