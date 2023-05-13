'There's no Way She'd Miss it': Liza Minnelli, 77, Sparks Health Concerns After Failing to Show at NYC Musical
Friends are fearing the worst for Liza Minnelli after the 77-year-old star failed to attend the opening of the new musical New York, New York, based on the movie and song that changed her life, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"There's no way Liza would miss this unless something was seriously wrong," blabbed an insider. "Her health isn't good. She's using a wheelchair and doesn't get out much — and after moving to California, the trip back to New York would have been too much."
But a rep for Liza insisted the icon will catch the show at a later time when she doesn't steal the production's thunder. Otherwise, "It would have been all about Liza."
Liza hasn't been spotted in months. RadarOnline.com last caught up with the Cabaret star in July 2022 when she was to dinner with friends in Los Angeles.
The photos of the singer sparked concern as the frail-looking starlet was being pushed in her wheelchair, the same transportation device that she was allegedly "forced" to use at the Academy Awards.
The outing came months after Liza's appearance on the Oscars stage in her wheelchair alongside Lady Gaga. While fans were thrilled to see her at the award show — RadarOnline.com learned it wasn't smooth sailing behind the scenes.
Liza was left "discombobulated" and stumbling over her lines, which sparked worry about her age and health. Gaga added to the concern when she was overheard telling the actress, “I got you."
But the superstar's friend, jazz musician Michael Feinstein, dispelled the health rumors.
According to Feinstein, Liza was allegedly thrown off because she wasn't supposed to be on the stage in her wheelchair. He blamed the aftermath of Chris Rock's infamous slap as the reason she wasn't sitting in a director's chair as planned.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Can you imagine being suddenly forced to be seen by millions of people the way you don't wanna be seen? That's what happened to her. And she was very disappointed at that, that that happened and it was not what was agreed to," he revealed after the incident.
Liza's pal turned the conversation to her health fears, claiming, "So she is really doing well and it's a shame that it turned out that way. She was very disappointed."