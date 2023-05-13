'There's no Way She'd Miss it': Liza Minnelli, 77, Sparks Health Concerns After Failing to Show at NYC Musical

"There's no way Liza would miss this unless something was seriously wrong," blabbed an insider. "Her health isn't good. She's using a wheelchair and doesn't get out much — and after moving to California, the trip back to New York would have been too much."

But a rep for Liza insisted the icon will catch the show at a later time when she doesn't steal the production's thunder. Otherwise, "It would have been all about Liza."