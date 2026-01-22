EXCLUSIVE: 'Tone-Deaf' Liza Minnelli Launches Savage Fight to Prove She Wasn't Exploiting Reiner Massacre to Boost Her Book Sales

Nick Reiner, 32, has been charged in the brutal stabbing death of his parents, All in the Family star Rob, 78, and Michele, 70.

Nick battled drug addiction for more than half his life and has been in rehab more than a dozen times, starting when he was 15. He also reportedly had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Minnelli's book addresses her own issues with substance use disorder – SUD.

In the post, she wrote: "Like everyone I know, our hearts are shattered over the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner."

Referring to Nick's addiction issues, she notes, "SUD is not a moral failure; it's a dangerous illness."