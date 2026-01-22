Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Liza Minelli
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Tone-Deaf' Liza Minnelli Launches Savage Fight to Prove She Wasn't Exploiting Reiner Massacre to Boost Her Book Sales

Liza Minnelli has been facing backlash as she denies exploiting the Reiner massacre to boost book sales.
Source: MEGA

Liza Minnelli has been facing backlash as she denies exploiting the Reiner massacre to boost book sales.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 22 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Tone-deaf diva Liza Minnelli insists she wasn't exploiting the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner to promote her upcoming memoir, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

After hearing the tragic news, the 79-year-old Cabaret star posted a long message on Instagram, sharing her sorrow and devastation over their deaths – and also plugging her book, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This, in which she discusses her struggles with substance abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

Addiction And Mental Illness Spotlighted

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Liza Minnelli said substance use disorder played a role in the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner.
Source: MEGA

Liza Minnelli said substance use disorder played a role in the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner, 32, has been charged in the brutal stabbing death of his parents, All in the Family star Rob, 78, and Michele, 70.

Nick battled drug addiction for more than half his life and has been in rehab more than a dozen times, starting when he was 15. He also reportedly had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Minnelli's book addresses her own issues with substance use disorder – SUD.

In the post, she wrote: "Like everyone I know, our hearts are shattered over the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner."

Referring to Nick's addiction issues, she notes, "SUD is not a moral failure; it's a dangerous illness."

Article continues below advertisement

Silence, Shame — Then Fierce Backlash

Article continues below advertisement
Following Nick Reiner's charges, Minnelli defended referencing addiction in her memoir, 'Kids, Wait Till You Hear This.'
Source: MEGA

Following Nick Reiner's charges, Minnelli defended referencing addiction in her memoir, 'Kids, Wait Till You Hear This.'

Article continues below advertisement

She goes on to explain that silence only "deepens the harm," and that she stayed quiet about her own battle with substance abuse because she believed "shame was safer."

"That's why I wrote Kids, Wait Till You Hear This, which will be published in March 2026, to tell the truth... and to remind us that recovery is possible," she said.

While no doubt heartfelt, the post ignited a huge backlash online, with social media users claiming it was completely self-serving.

Article continues below advertisement

Backlash Grows As Minnelli Doubles Down

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Kate Middleton's New Year plans reflect renewed strength and readiness for the Queen role after cancer battle.

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton's New Year Plans Revealed — And How She's Ready to be Queen After Cancer Battle

Ringo Starr has been facing claims of micromanaging Sam Mendes during production of Fab Four biopics.

EXCLUSIVE: Let It Be, Ringo! Beatles Icon Accused of Trying to 'Micromanage' Sam Mendes on Set of Fab Four Biopics

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Backlash grew online as Minnelli rejected claims her post exploited the Reiner tragedy.
Source: MEGA

Backlash grew online as Minnelli rejected claims her post exploited the Reiner tragedy.

"The book promo wedged in there is certainly a choice," a Reddit user said. "Too soon, Liza. Too soon," another posted.

But in a follow-up message, Minnelli, the daughter of Judy Garland and director Vincente Minnelli, doubled down, noting the "crisis of SUD" was "clearly involved" in the Reiner murders.

"To those who felt the timing was off or the message tone-deaf, I disagree... I've never been exploitative of any situation or anyone. Not my style. What is my style? Telling the truth, even when it makes people uncomfortable," she said.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.