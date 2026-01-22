EXCLUSIVE: 'Tone-Deaf' Liza Minnelli Launches Savage Fight to Prove She Wasn't Exploiting Reiner Massacre to Boost Her Book Sales
Jan. 22 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Tone-deaf diva Liza Minnelli insists she wasn't exploiting the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner to promote her upcoming memoir, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After hearing the tragic news, the 79-year-old Cabaret star posted a long message on Instagram, sharing her sorrow and devastation over their deaths – and also plugging her book, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This, in which she discusses her struggles with substance abuse.
Addiction And Mental Illness Spotlighted
Nick Reiner, 32, has been charged in the brutal stabbing death of his parents, All in the Family star Rob, 78, and Michele, 70.
Nick battled drug addiction for more than half his life and has been in rehab more than a dozen times, starting when he was 15. He also reportedly had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
Minnelli's book addresses her own issues with substance use disorder – SUD.
In the post, she wrote: "Like everyone I know, our hearts are shattered over the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner."
Referring to Nick's addiction issues, she notes, "SUD is not a moral failure; it's a dangerous illness."
Silence, Shame — Then Fierce Backlash
She goes on to explain that silence only "deepens the harm," and that she stayed quiet about her own battle with substance abuse because she believed "shame was safer."
"That's why I wrote Kids, Wait Till You Hear This, which will be published in March 2026, to tell the truth... and to remind us that recovery is possible," she said.
While no doubt heartfelt, the post ignited a huge backlash online, with social media users claiming it was completely self-serving.
Backlash Grows As Minnelli Doubles Down
"The book promo wedged in there is certainly a choice," a Reddit user said. "Too soon, Liza. Too soon," another posted.
But in a follow-up message, Minnelli, the daughter of Judy Garland and director Vincente Minnelli, doubled down, noting the "crisis of SUD" was "clearly involved" in the Reiner murders.
"To those who felt the timing was off or the message tone-deaf, I disagree... I've never been exploitative of any situation or anyone. Not my style. What is my style? Telling the truth, even when it makes people uncomfortable," she said.