'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Baby 'Stabilized In ICU' After Speculated 'Heart Attack Or Stroke'

Months before that, Pearson spoke about her role on Little Women: Atlanta with costar Tiffany "Monie" Cashette, talking about how they did not want people's sympathy over their short stature.

"We're regular people, no matter what's our height or size; we can do it all. It may take us some time, but we can," Monie said to Atlanta Black Star in March 2021.

"And if they don't welcome us, we're comin' in," Pearson quipped. "We're bustin' through the door. We're gonna make our presence known, OK?"

Juicy also spoke of her latest venture and accomplishment.

"This season, by me becoming executive producer, it was important to show them that we are young Black women," she proudly shared. "We are young women. We are in charge. We are bosses."