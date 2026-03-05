EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Rinna Tells of Married Playboy Playmate's Secret Torment Over Trump Hitting on Her During 'Celebrity Apprentice'
March 5 2026, Published 1:37 p.m. ET
Lisa Rinna shockingly claimed Donald Trump hit on a married Playboy Playmate during her stint on Celebrity Apprentice, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rinna confessed the Playmate's secret torment due to the Don's alleged advances in her new book, You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It.
Lisa Rinna's 'Tea' on Donald Trump
While Rinna notes everyone "always asks" her to spill the tea on Trump, she initially states she doesn't "have any" in the explosive memoir. During her time filming Celebrity Apprentice, she states there were "no signs" that he would "become the monster he is today."
"Trump was a great entertainer," she writes. "He would come out, say his lines, do his job, and move it along."
Rinna then claims that he "did hit on the married Playboy Playmate who had just had a baby."
A Playmate's Confession About Donald Trump
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum claims the Playmate confided in her, sharing she didn't "know what to do" as she had a "one-year-old and a husband."
"But he keeps coming on to me," Rinna alleges the woman told her of Trump.
"So, there you go," she continues. "He was married to Melania; she came by to film an episode that revolved around her random beauty product."
Lisa Rinna Dislikes Donald Trump Today
Rinna then threw some daggers at the Trump family, as she calls Melania "a robot" and adds, "So was Ivanka."
"Total Stepford Wives," she adds.
She then turns her attention toward Don Jr. and Eric, as she writes they "were just as gross as they are now."
"I do find it interesting that I didn't think Trump was gross at the time," she says. "He was nice to me, he was professional, and on time. That's all you ever want on a set."
As for how Rinna feels about the Prez today, she says, "I really dislike him."
"I think he's horrible and has ruined the world," she pens. "I was as shocked as anybody at who he became. Maybe he's always been that way and he finally took the mask off. I don't know."
Another Playboy Model's Fling With Donald Trump
As Radar recently reported, a former Playboy model opened up about a "wonderful three-day fling" she had with Donald. Sandra Taylor claimed she enjoyed a romantic entanglement with the Don soon after his divorce from his first wife, Ivana.
She first discussed it in 2015, boasting about how good he was in bed.
"Omigosh, he was great," she shared at the time. "I think he'd be a terrific president."
While she claimed she didn't intend for the comment to be political, Donald bashers came at her over it.
"I was really just trying to say he's a great guy, and he was great to me when I needed someone most after my dad's death," she shared.
Taylor went on to note Donald was "wonderful" to her and a "great guy."
"Whether you like his politics or not, as a person, he was good to me," she revealed. "He taught me certain things. He was very educational and gave advice. And for that, I'm forever grateful. I was just a young model living in New York, and to me, he was very kind and wonderful."