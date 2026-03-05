EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Rinna Tells of Married Playboy Playmate's Secret Torment Over Trump Hitting on Her During 'Celebrity Apprentice'

Rinna confessed the Playmate's secret torment due to the Don's alleged advances in her new book, You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It.

Lisa Rinna shockingly claimed Donald Trump hit on a married Playboy Playmate during her stint on Celebrity Apprentice, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lisa Rinna says there were 'no signs' Donald Trump would 'become the monster he is today.'

While Rinna notes everyone "always asks" her to spill the tea on Trump, she initially states she doesn't "have any" in the explosive memoir. During her time filming Celebrity Apprentice, she states there were "no signs" that he would "become the monster he is today."

"Trump was a great entertainer," she writes. "He would come out, say his lines, do his job, and move it along."

Rinna then claims that he "did hit on the married Playboy Playmate who had just had a baby."