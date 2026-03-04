'No Good Came Out of It': Playboy Model Recalls 'Wonderful Three-Day Fling' With Donald Trump — But Admits Romance 'Haunted Her for Life'
March 4 2026, Published 11:23 a.m. ET
A former Playboy model has opened up about her "wonderful three-day fling" with Donald Trump.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Sandra Taylor, 59, enjoyed a brief romance with the president in her early 20s, shortly after his divorce from his first wife, Ivana.
Why Did Fling With Trump Turn Into A Nightmare?
The model admitted to having fond memories of their time together, but said things turned sour when she went public about their dates in 2015, sparking a torrent of abuse from Trump-bashers.
Taylor said: "I regret mentioning it at all. No good came out of it. Only negative came out of it."
The model-turned-actress, who posed in a Stars and Stripes bikini for her July 1995 Playboy cover, dated Trump in 1991.
The business tycoon, 20 years her senior, reached out to her after seeing her picture on the cover of New York Magazine. It was just after her father had died.
How Did Trump Charm Model?
Speaking in 2015, Taylor described how she and Trump had a romantic walk on Central Park South, where they saw a homeless man.
Trump, whose businesses were in trouble at the time, said: "Do you see that guy there? He's worth about $50million more than I am."
Taylor also claimed Trump persuaded the model to change her name from Sandi Korn.
"I've been Sandra Taylor ever since," she told The Daily Mail.
But she admitted the romance crashed when news of it became public.
"I was sad when it ended," Taylor confessed.
What Did Model Say About Trump 'In Bed?'
Decades later, she was quizzed about the romance while promoting the Gary Marshall comedy Mother's Day, in which she starred alongside Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson.
Asked if Trump was good in bed, she replied: "Omigosh, he was great. I think he'd be a terrific president."
However, despite intending the comment to be non-political, that was enough for Trump-bashers to have a go at her, she said.
"I was really just trying to say he's a great guy, and he was great to me when I needed someone most after my dad's death.
"Also, when you date someone when you're 19, and it's 35 years later, you say to somebody, 'Well, where were you 35 years ago?' Times were so different then."
And she still remains haunted by the attacks to this day, given all she did was simply express her "feelings" on how Trump acted during their brief romance.
She explained: "Talking about certain things really makes you wonder if you should just stay quiet.
"That really was life-changing, and for all the good I tried to do in saying what a great guy he was and what a great person he was, because he really was great to me. I want you to know.
"He was wonderful to me. Whether you like his politics or not, as a person, he was good to me.
"He taught me certain things. He was very educational and gave advice. And for that, I'm forever grateful.
"I was just a young model living in New York, and to me he was very kind and wonderful."