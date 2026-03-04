Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

'No Good Came Out of It': Playboy Model Recalls 'Wonderful Three-Day Fling' With Donald Trump — But Admits Romance 'Haunted Her for Life'

picture of Sandra Taylor and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Sandra Taylor has revealed details of her brief fling with Donald Trump which took place shortly after his divorce from first wife Ivana.

March 4 2026, Published 11:23 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A former Playboy model has opened up about her "wonderful three-day fling" with Donald Trump.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Sandra Taylor, 59, enjoyed a brief romance with the president in her early 20s, shortly after his divorce from his first wife, Ivana.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Fling With Trump Turn Into A Nightmare?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Sandra Taylor
Source: MEGA

Taylor says she was abused by Trump-bashers for saying he would make a great 'president.'

Article continues below advertisement

The model admitted to having fond memories of their time together, but said things turned sour when she went public about their dates in 2015, sparking a torrent of abuse from Trump-bashers.

Taylor said: "I regret mentioning it at all. No good came out of it. Only negative came out of it."

The model-turned-actress, who posed in a Stars and Stripes bikini for her July 1995 Playboy cover, dated Trump in 1991.

The business tycoon, 20 years her senior, reached out to her after seeing her picture on the cover of New York Magazine. It was just after her father had died.

Article continues below advertisement

How Did Trump Charm Model?

picture of Sandra Taylor
Source: MEGA

The president comforted Taylor after her dad passed and recommended she change her name from Sandi Korn.

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking in 2015, Taylor described how she and Trump had a romantic walk on Central Park South, where they saw a homeless man.

Trump, whose businesses were in trouble at the time, said: "Do you see that guy there? He's worth about $50million more than I am."

Taylor also claimed Trump persuaded the model to change her name from Sandi Korn.

"I've been Sandra Taylor ever since," she told The Daily Mail.

But she admitted the romance crashed when news of it became public.

"I was sad when it ended," Taylor confessed.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Model Say About Trump 'In Bed?'

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Taylor claimed Trump was 'great' between the sheets before saying he could be the future leader of the U.S.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Andrew Gunn and Freaky Friday image

Disney Legend Behind 'Freaky Friday' and 'Cruella' Dies Aged 58 After Two-Year Battle with ALS

picture of Annabel Schofield

'Dallas' Star Annabel Schofield Dead Aged 62: Actress and Model Passes Away After Battle with Cancer

Article continues below advertisement

Decades later, she was quizzed about the romance while promoting the Gary Marshall comedy Mother's Day, in which she starred alongside Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson.

Asked if Trump was good in bed, she replied: "Omigosh, he was great. I think he'd be a terrific president."

However, despite intending the comment to be non-political, that was enough for Trump-bashers to have a go at her, she said.

"I was really just trying to say he's a great guy, and he was great to me when I needed someone most after my dad's death.

"Also, when you date someone when you're 19, and it's 35 years later, you say to somebody, 'Well, where were you 35 years ago?' Times were so different then."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Sandra Taylor
Source: MEGA

Taylor reiterated in a new interview how 'wonderful' Trump was to her.

And she still remains haunted by the attacks to this day, given all she did was simply express her "feelings" on how Trump acted during their brief romance.

She explained: "Talking about certain things really makes you wonder if you should just stay quiet.

"That really was life-changing, and for all the good I tried to do in saying what a great guy he was and what a great person he was, because he really was great to me. I want you to know.

"He was wonderful to me. Whether you like his politics or not, as a person, he was good to me.

"He taught me certain things. He was very educational and gave advice. And for that, I'm forever grateful.

"I was just a young model living in New York, and to me he was very kind and wonderful."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.