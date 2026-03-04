'No Good Came Out of It': Playboy Model Recalls 'Wonderful Three-Day Fling' With Donald Trump — But Admits Romance 'Haunted Her for Life'

The model admitted to having fond memories of their time together, but said things turned sour when she went public about their dates in 2015, sparking a torrent of abuse from Trump-bashers.

Taylor said: "I regret mentioning it at all. No good came out of it. Only negative came out of it."

The model-turned-actress, who posed in a Stars and Stripes bikini for her July 1995 Playboy cover, dated Trump in 1991.

The business tycoon, 20 years her senior, reached out to her after seeing her picture on the cover of New York Magazine. It was just after her father had died.