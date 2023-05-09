Your tip
Lisa Rinna Didn't Fire Her Beauty Brand Team, Business is Thriving Despite Rumors

May 8 2023, Published 9:23 p.m. ET

Ex-housewife Lisa Rinna is shooting down rumors that she fired the entire team at her cosmetics company, with her rep and brand's president telling RadarOnline.com that the speculation surrounding Rinna Beauty "is completely factually incorrect."

Sources sparked a firestorm when they claimed the 59-year-old soap star "blindsided" the crew by axing her beauty team following the company's alleged plummetting sales following her recent exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight years on the show. But RadarOnline.com can reveal the termination was with an outside contracting team already on a monthly contract — and Rinna had nothing to do with the decision.

"No one at Rinna Beauty has been affected by this change, and Lisa was not involved in the decision to make it. 360Bespoke was originally hired, as an outside contractor on a monthly retainer, by Rinna Beauty President Cheryl Krakow and has always reported directly to her," Rinna's team tells us, adding, "the decision to part ways with the outside firm was made by Krakow and Rinna's personal publicist, Jeffrey Chassen at Vision PR, and was handled professionally and according to their contract with the brand."
This comes after a spy alleged her "entire team was informed they had been fired" and that "Lisa didn't have the decency to call personally or respond to goodbye messages after hearing the devastating news." The source continued by slamming her other businesses, alleging that Lisa's fashion and beverage companies were tanking now that she no longer has Bravo-backed visibility — but her team laughed off the allegations.

"In regards to the status of her product lines, Lisa does not currently have anything in the fashion space, and her Rinna Beauty and Rinna Wines are both trending upwards," Jeffrey and Cheryl told RadarOnline.com on Monday.

Rinna announced her departure from RHOBH after nine seasons in January. Her exit came months after RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that she was trying to negotiate a higher contract with Bravo. The network told us the decision "was mutual."

We caught up with RHOBH costar Crystal Minkoff last month, who told us Rinna's sidekicks Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne are "different" this season without Lisa around.

“Yes. That one’s a yes," Crystal laughed when replying to our reporter. "But then again, everyone is different with someone not there. I’m different."

