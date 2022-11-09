As RadarOnline.com reported, Lisa Marie — who grew up in the Church of Scientology after Elvis passed away and slowly began cutting ties with the religious organization in 2012 — would not be allowed to speak on any potential obstruction of justice by the Church in connection with Jane Doe #1, who claimed she was sexually assaulted by Masterson in 2003.

Instead, Lisa Marie's questions would be tailored to what she knew or didn't know about Jane Doe #1's alleged rape. The prosecution's choice to pull Lisa Marie from their witness list signified they felt her testimony would not be sufficient — a small victory for Masterson, whose attorney argued Presley's recollection was not “relevant" and “too vague to be helpful.”