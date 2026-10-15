EXCLUSIVE: Lionel Richie's Health Scare 'Raises American Idol Fears'
Oct. 15 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Lionel Richie's latest heart crisis has his kids begging him to pump the brakes on his demanding work schedule and his American Idol bosses scrambling for a possible replacement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 77-year-old Endless Love singer recently returned to the hospital for the second time since August to undergo a procedure called AFib ablation, which scars the heart in order to block faulty electrical signals and help restore a normal rhythm, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.
Lionel Richie's Health Concerns Spark 'Idol' Fears
"Lionel's kids really want him to slow down. They're concerned about him and worry that he's pushing himself too hard, especially after everything that's happened over the past few months," according to an insider.
At the same time, executives at American Idol are preparing for the possibility he won't return to work. With the popular ABC competition show gearing up for its landmark 25th season, insiders said Richie's uncertain condition has sped up talks about the judging panel.
"This is the conversation nobody wants to have, but Idol has to protect Idol," a second insider explained.
"Lionel is beloved, but if there is any question about whether he can handle the schedule, they need someone else ready to sit in that chair."
Sources said producers don't want to move on from Richie – who insiders said is itching to get back to the judges' table – and everyone wants him to make a full recovery.
While one source close to Richie called the RadarOnline.com story false and denied Richie's family is urging him to slow down, insiders at American Idol say they're preparing for the worst.
"Lionel wants to come back, and Idol wants Lionel," the source told RadarOnline.com. "But wanting him back and knowing he can do the job are two different things. They need a Plan B."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the multiple Grammy winner terrified a St. Louis audience Aug. 29 when he asked his handlers to bring a chair on stage so he could finish his final song, All Night Long.
The former Commodores singer then checked himself into a nearby ICU to get to the root of his ongoing health issues.
"Lionel is dedicated to his career and his audience," a source said. "But people around him are begging him to get the care he needs before he gets back out on stage and puts his life on the line again."