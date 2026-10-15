EXCLUSIVE: Lionel Richie's Health Scare 'Raises American Idol Fears'

"Lionel's kids really want him to slow down. They're concerned about him and worry that he's pushing himself too hard, especially after everything that's happened over the past few months," according to an insider.

At the same time, executives at American Idol are preparing for the possibility he won't return to work. With the popular ABC competition show gearing up for its landmark 25th season, insiders said Richie's uncertain condition has sped up talks about the judging panel.

"This is the conversation nobody wants to have, but Idol has to protect Idol," a second insider explained.

"Lionel is beloved, but if there is any question about whether he can handle the schedule, they need someone else ready to sit in that chair."

Sources said producers don't want to move on from Richie – who insiders said is itching to get back to the judges' table – and everyone wants him to make a full recovery.