Liev Schreiber, 58, Rushed to Hospital to Undergo a 'Battery of Tests' After Actor Suffers Brutal Headache in Scary Moment
Nov. 17 2025, Published 6:33 p.m. ET
Liev Schreiber has been rushed to a hospital after the actor suffering a brutal headache, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 58-year-old spent Sunday, November 16, at a hospital, according to a report, after he complained to a doctor about the excruciating pain in his head.
Concerned Fans React
Luckily, the Ray Donovan star was able to move about fine during his stay and has had no problem speaking. However, it is unknown what is causing Schreiber all of the pain.
Fans were quick to respond to the movie star's predicament, as one person said, "I get devastating headaches and they're no joke. I'm praying for him."
"Love him. Hope all is well," another added, as a concerned user reacted, "He is such a great actor. I send prayers to him!"
Schreiber's ex Naomi Watts has yet to comment on the scary situation. The pair, who were never married, were in a relationship from 2005 to 2016,
Schreiber and Naomi Watts' Relationship Exposed
The former couple shares son Sasha, 17, and daughter Kai, 16, who came out as transgender earlier this year.
"We’re parents together, so we’ll be together for the rest of our lives, no matter what, and we're very close," the Manchurian Candidate actor previously told CBS Mornings about his relationship with his ex.
In another interview, this time with Today, Schreiber made clear he and Watts "will always be partners" despite their split.
"That's what kind of keeps us kind of together, and keeps us amicable," he said at the time. "But even more than that, I think we also genuinely care about each other."
He continued: “It's important to support each other. I was making some jokes at breakfast about Mommy, and their eyes light up when I talk about her. You can see how important it is to them that their parents care about each other.”
The exes have already moved on, as Watts married fellow actor Billy Crudup in June 2023, with Schreiber tying the knot with former pageant queen Taylor Neisen just one month later.
Schreiber and Neisen welcomed their first daughter, Hazel Bee, in August 2023.
While Schreiber is best known for his role on the TV series Ray Donovan, he has also appeared in several notable films, including the horror classic Scream. He's also been in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Spotlight, Asteroid City, and Caught Stealing alongside Austin Butler.
Schreiber and His Love of Movies Revealed
The Hollywood star previously pulled back the curtain on how he fell in love with filmmaking, telling Italian publication IO Donna, "As a child, I was fascinated by clowns and enjoyed entertaining my family. My mother was a bit of a hippie; she placed more importance on art than money: she was a taxi driver, and as soon as she had some, she'd spend it on taking us to the movies or the theatre."
He later added: "... Perhaps I was more inspired by the circus, where my grandfather took me. At the exit, they sold little swords for children, and I remember playing with them in front of Madison Square Garden, thinking about The Legend of Robin Hood with Errol Flynn.