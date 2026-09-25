EXCLUSIVE: Liam Gallagher Warns Oasis 2027 Reunion Tour Could Be Their Last

RadarOnline.com can reveal Oasis will play 42 concerts in 2027 – one more than on the first leg of their reunion in 2025 – after adding dates at Knebworth and in Rome and Munich this week.

Liam Gallagher is warning Oasis fans the band's 2027 blockbuster reunion tour could be their last – raising the prospect the Britpop giants may finally call time on their turbulent career after next summer's shows.

The band has confirmed no further shows will be added to Oasis Live '27, with tickets going on sale as speculation grows about what happens when the tour ends.

An Oasis source exclusively told Radar: "Nobody is calling this a farewell tour, but Liam isn't pretending there is some grand five-year plan either. These shows could genuinely be the last time Oasis go out on the road together on this scale.

"The reunion has already gone far beyond what many people thought possible. Liam and Noel spent more than 15 years barely speaking, so simply getting them back onstage together was an enormous achievement.

"Everyone around them knows the worst thing they could do now would be to force it. They have rediscovered something that seemed completely lost, and the priority is making sure the next tour is brilliant rather than making promises about another one."

Liam, 54, fueled speculation about the future of Oasis when a fan directly asked whether the upcoming run would be a goodbye tour.

He responded: "It isn't a farewell tour, but it still could be our last."