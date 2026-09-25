EXCLUSIVE: Liam Gallagher Warns Oasis 2027 Reunion Tour Could Be Their Last
Sept. 25 2026, Published 4:43 p.m. ET
Liam Gallagher is warning Oasis fans the band's 2027 blockbuster reunion tour could be their last – raising the prospect the Britpop giants may finally call time on their turbulent career after next summer's shows.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Oasis will play 42 concerts in 2027 – one more than on the first leg of their reunion in 2025 – after adding dates at Knebworth and in Rome and Munich this week.
Oasis Live '27 Could Be Their Final Tour
The band has confirmed no further shows will be added to Oasis Live '27, with tickets going on sale as speculation grows about what happens when the tour ends.
An Oasis source exclusively told Radar: "Nobody is calling this a farewell tour, but Liam isn't pretending there is some grand five-year plan either. These shows could genuinely be the last time Oasis go out on the road together on this scale.
"The reunion has already gone far beyond what many people thought possible. Liam and Noel spent more than 15 years barely speaking, so simply getting them back onstage together was an enormous achievement.
"Everyone around them knows the worst thing they could do now would be to force it. They have rediscovered something that seemed completely lost, and the priority is making sure the next tour is brilliant rather than making promises about another one."
Liam, 54, fueled speculation about the future of Oasis when a fan directly asked whether the upcoming run would be a goodbye tour.
He responded: "It isn't a farewell tour, but it still could be our last."
Liam Gallagher Warns Oasis Reunion Could End
The warning comes after Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger revealed tensions remained between Liam and his older brother Noel Gallagher, 59, during their 2025 comeback.
Their relationship gradually thawed as the tour progressed after more than 15 years without speaking, but uncertainty continues over whether their reconciliation will translate into a permanent future for Oasis.
Noel has been similarly cautious when questioned about the band's plans after the 2027 concerts.
Asked whether Oasis would continue, he replied: "I don't know," before adding that there are "no plans."
Noel Gallagher Remains Uncertain About Oasis Future
A music industry source told us: "The brothers have learned not to get too far ahead of themselves. The reunion worked because they concentrated on getting through the shows rather than announcing some enormous new chapter for Oasis.
"Things between them improved enormously as the first tour went along, but that doesn't mean they suddenly want to spend every year together. The door hasn't been slammed shut on the future – they simply aren't promising one."
The band's expanded schedule has created another huge rush for tickets, with the first three sale windows opening Friday, September 25, and another three scheduled across Saturday and Sunday.
Organizers said unique codes giving successful applicants access to the sales could continue arriving until Sunday.
Oasis has also urged supporters to remain vigilant about fraud as demand intensifies.
The band said: "We have been made aware of possible ticket scams."
Oasis Draws Line Under Expanded Tour Dates
Liam has meanwhile hit back at criticism of the decision to expand the tour with additional concerts.
Some fans accused Oasis of being "greedy" after the new shows were announced, prompting the singer to tell the critics to "zip it."
Another source close to the tour said the extra dates were driven by extraordinary demand rather than an attempt to indefinitely extend the comeback.
The insider added: "There will always be people asking for another city, another country or another year. At some point Oasis have to draw a line under it.
"Right now that line is the final show of this tour. What Liam and Noel decide after they walk off that stage is something even they probably don't know yet."