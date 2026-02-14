EXCLUSIVE: Why Lewis Hamilton is Facing 'Showmance' Claims Over His Kim Kardashian 'Relationship'

Kardashian, meanwhile, has leveraged high-profile athletes to expand Skims, partnering with Jude Bellingham, Serena Williams, and Simone Biles.

A source close to her circle said, "Formula 1 is one of the last major global platforms she has not meaningfully entered. Kim has collaborated with athletes across football, basketball, tennis, and gymnastics, but motorsport remains relatively untapped territory for her brand."

The source continued: "Lewis brings more than just sporting credentials. He is charismatic, globally recognizable, and deeply embedded in fashion and entertainment circles. From a commercial perspective, the crossover potential for this pair is enormous. Even without a formal partnership, the association alone opens doors and expands audiences in a way that would be difficult to replicate through traditional marketing."

Hamilton has previously been linked to Nicole Scherzinger, Rihanna, and others, often amid speculation about the partnerships raising publicity for him.

"There has been a consistent thread of very public, very headline-grabbing connections over the years," a former associate said. "He tends to gravitate toward relationships that naturally generate attention, whether intentional or not.

"In Lewis’s world, the boundary between private life and professional strategy has often appeared porous. The people he is seen with frequently occupy the same cultural and commercial spaces he aspires to dominate. That overlap makes it difficult to disentangle what is purely personal from what may also serve a broader narrative about who he is and where he is heading in the branding and business space, and Kim can advise him on both those."