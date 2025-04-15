Heavy Metal Drumming Icon Dead Aged 74 — With Band and Fans Paying Tribute to 'First-Class' Rocker

On Instagram, the band wrote: "We are deeply saddened about the passing of Les and send our love to his family, friends and fans. The acclaimed drumming he provided was first class – demonstrating his unique techniques, flair, style and precision. Thank you, Les – your acclaim will live on …"

Binks had reunited with the band in 2022, his first appearance with the group in 43 years. Along with his former bandmates, Binks was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame via the Award for Music Excellence.

The group's performance at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in November 2022 was one of his last public concerts before his death.

He was best known for his work on the band's 1978 albums Stained Class and Killing Machine.