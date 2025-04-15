Heavy Metal Drumming Icon Dead Aged 74 — With Band and Fans Paying Tribute to 'First-Class' Rocker
Les Binks, the drummer for Judas Priest in the late 1970s, has passed away aged 74, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A funeral notice for the musician stated he died at a London hospital, noting he was a "Dearly loved brother of Stephen, Movine, Irene and the late Tamela, Ann & Carole."
While some reports state Binks died on March 15, his former band confirmed his death in a statement on Tuesday, April 15.
On Instagram, the band wrote: "We are deeply saddened about the passing of Les and send our love to his family, friends and fans. The acclaimed drumming he provided was first class – demonstrating his unique techniques, flair, style and precision. Thank you, Les – your acclaim will live on …"
Binks had reunited with the band in 2022, his first appearance with the group in 43 years. Along with his former bandmates, Binks was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame via the Award for Music Excellence.
The group's performance at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in November 2022 was one of his last public concerts before his death.
He was best known for his work on the band's 1978 albums Stained Class and Killing Machine.
Binks joined Judas Priest in 1977 after playing with Eric Burdon and the Animals, as well as the funk band War.
While Binks was only a member of Judas Priest from 1977 to 1979, his impact on the group's music was palpable in the comment section as fans mourned the loss of the talented drummer.
One grieving fan wrote: "Very sad news, an excellent drummer who was an integral part of the Priest sound."
Another added: "Les deserves so much respect and recognition for his contributions to shaping heavy metal. May he RIP."
A third echoed: "Rip in peace and power. Your contributions to metal will never be forgotten."
Others remembered Binks for his "precise" and "powerful" drumming style and called the news of his death "a sad day."
In addition to his work as a drummer, Binks also played bass guitar and was featured on Roger Glover's 1974 project The Butterfly Ball and the Grasshopper's Feast.
He additionally received a writing credit for Judas Priest's Beyond the Realms of Death on Stained Class.
While a cause of death has not been revealed, his funeral notice asked for donations to be made to the "Chest, Heart & Stroke Association c/o Alan Wray & Co. Funeral Directors" in lieu of flowers.
Banks born on August 8, 1951, in Portadown, Northern Ireland.