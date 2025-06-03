EXCLUSIVE: From Dad Bod To Slimming Down — Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Facial Features' Spark Rumors The Hollywood Icon 'Is Using Ozempic' After Major Weight Loss

Within the last few weeks, DiCaprio has been showing off a new version of himself, and it's all to keep his model girlfriend from walking away from their romance and calling it quits.

According to sources, the Wolf of Wall Street star is pulling out all the stops and hiding his gray hairs to hang onto the 26-year-old model, whom he started dating back in 2023.

After she opened up about how she feels being labeled a "girlfriend" to one of Hollywood's most famous bachelors, DiCaprio is "trying to shape up and look younger to impress Vittoria."

The insider added: "He's dyed his hair and eyebrows and even touched up his beard to please her. For the first time, he's worried that she could leave him, and he's not ready for it."