Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Leo Dicaprio
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: From Dad Bod To Slimming Down — Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Facial Features' Spark Rumors The Hollywood Icon 'Is Using Ozempic' After Major Weight Loss

Photos of Leonardo DiCaprio
Source: MEGA;@The Sunny Mango/youtube

After Leonardo DiCaprio appeared slimmer, rumors started circulating he's using Ozempic.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 3 2025, Published 6:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Leonardo DiCaprio is the latest Hollywood hunk sparking rumors he's using Ozempic to help shed the pounds.

The Titanic star arrived at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in May with his 26-year-old girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, on his arm – but all eyes were on the Hollywood actor's slimmed-down body, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Slimmed Down Leo

leo weight loss ozempic
Source: @The Sunny Mango/youtube

While posing on the red carpet, the actor appeared much thinner and healthier.

Article continues below advertisement

While posing on the red carpet with his much younger lady, DiCaprio appeared much thinner and healthier-looking, which caused social media users to speculate he might be using the latest craze in Hollywood – the weight loss drug, Ozempic.

After photos began circulating of DiCaprio at the event, one user took to social media: "Is Leo on Ozempic? He slimmed down very quickly."

Article continues below advertisement

Another said: "DiCaprio using Ozempic wasn't on my 2025 Bingo card," and a third wrote, "Leo clearly used Ozempic after getting the very young girlfriend."

One user suggested DiCaprio was "using Ozempic" because of how difficult it is to shed the weight at his age.

Article continues below advertisement

A Doctor's Take

leo weight loss ozempic
Source: @The Sunny Mango/youtube

The actor had fans speculating he's using Ozempic.

Article continues below advertisement

Double Board Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon in NYC, Dr.Konstantin Vasyukevich, who has not treated DiCaprio, claimed in an exclusive statement to RadarOnline.com: "His facial features exhibit noticeable volume loss, particularly in areas such as the cheeks and midface.

"This type of change is often associated with overall weight reduction, which may occur naturally or as a result of medications like Ozempic that promote significant weight loss."

Article continues below advertisement

Cosmetic surgeon Dr. Giselle Prado-Wright, who has also not treated DiCaprio, also claimed in an exclusive statement to RadarOnline.com: "Leonardo DiCaprio has clearly slimmed down, and that is not easy to accomplish as people get older. Weight loss becomes more difficult due to changes in metabolism, hormones, and insulin resistance.

"A medication like Ozempic could be part of the picture, since it helps improve insulin sensitivity, which naturally declines with age.

"However, it's important to remember that he is a high-profile celebrity with access to everything needed to support weight loss. This includes private chefs, top-tier trainers, and wellness professionals who can create a personalized, disciplined plan. Weight loss at that level is usually the result of multiple strategies working together, not just one solution."

Article continues below advertisement

Leo's Cleaning Up

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Composite photo of Mary Lou Retton

EXCLUSIVE: Mary Lou Retton Was Trapped in Near-Fatal Health Fight Months Before Being Found With Wine In Car During DUI Arrest

split photo of Lauren Sanchez

EXCLUSIVE: Why Lauren Sánchez Has Sparked Yet More 'Wedding Facelift' Rumors After She's Seen Nearly Bearing All At Pricey Bachelorette Party 

leonardo dicaprios girlfriend vittoria ceretti
Source: @VITTORIA/INSTAGRAM

The movie star has been dating the 26 year old model, Vittoria Ceretti.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Within the last few weeks, DiCaprio has been showing off a new version of himself, and it's all to keep his model girlfriend from walking away from their romance and calling it quits.

According to sources, the Wolf of Wall Street star is pulling out all the stops and hiding his gray hairs to hang onto the 26-year-old model, whom he started dating back in 2023.

After she opened up about how she feels being labeled a "girlfriend" to one of Hollywood's most famous bachelors, DiCaprio is "trying to shape up and look younger to impress Vittoria."

The insider added: "He's dyed his hair and eyebrows and even touched up his beard to please her. For the first time, he's worried that she could leave him, and he's not ready for it."

leo weight loss ozempic
Source: MEGA

To keep his younger lady around, DiCaprio has been showing off a new version of himself.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.