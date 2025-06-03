EXCLUSIVE: From Dad Bod To Slimming Down — Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Facial Features' Spark Rumors The Hollywood Icon 'Is Using Ozempic' After Major Weight Loss
Leonardo DiCaprio is the latest Hollywood hunk sparking rumors he's using Ozempic to help shed the pounds.
The Titanic star arrived at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in May with his 26-year-old girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, on his arm – but all eyes were on the Hollywood actor's slimmed-down body, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Slimmed Down Leo
While posing on the red carpet with his much younger lady, DiCaprio appeared much thinner and healthier-looking, which caused social media users to speculate he might be using the latest craze in Hollywood – the weight loss drug, Ozempic.
After photos began circulating of DiCaprio at the event, one user took to social media: "Is Leo on Ozempic? He slimmed down very quickly."
Another said: "DiCaprio using Ozempic wasn't on my 2025 Bingo card," and a third wrote, "Leo clearly used Ozempic after getting the very young girlfriend."
One user suggested DiCaprio was "using Ozempic" because of how difficult it is to shed the weight at his age.
A Doctor's Take
Double Board Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon in NYC, Dr.Konstantin Vasyukevich, who has not treated DiCaprio, claimed in an exclusive statement to RadarOnline.com: "His facial features exhibit noticeable volume loss, particularly in areas such as the cheeks and midface.
"This type of change is often associated with overall weight reduction, which may occur naturally or as a result of medications like Ozempic that promote significant weight loss."
Cosmetic surgeon Dr. Giselle Prado-Wright, who has also not treated DiCaprio, also claimed in an exclusive statement to RadarOnline.com: "Leonardo DiCaprio has clearly slimmed down, and that is not easy to accomplish as people get older. Weight loss becomes more difficult due to changes in metabolism, hormones, and insulin resistance.
"A medication like Ozempic could be part of the picture, since it helps improve insulin sensitivity, which naturally declines with age.
"However, it's important to remember that he is a high-profile celebrity with access to everything needed to support weight loss. This includes private chefs, top-tier trainers, and wellness professionals who can create a personalized, disciplined plan. Weight loss at that level is usually the result of multiple strategies working together, not just one solution."
Leo's Cleaning Up
Within the last few weeks, DiCaprio has been showing off a new version of himself, and it's all to keep his model girlfriend from walking away from their romance and calling it quits.
According to sources, the Wolf of Wall Street star is pulling out all the stops and hiding his gray hairs to hang onto the 26-year-old model, whom he started dating back in 2023.
After she opened up about how she feels being labeled a "girlfriend" to one of Hollywood's most famous bachelors, DiCaprio is "trying to shape up and look younger to impress Vittoria."
The insider added: "He's dyed his hair and eyebrows and even touched up his beard to please her. For the first time, he's worried that she could leave him, and he's not ready for it."