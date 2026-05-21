Leonardo DiCaprio's $50Million Malibu House and Art Gallery Revealed — After the A-Lister Sparked Rumors He's Finally Ready to Settle Down

New photos of the $50million, still-in-construction home show many of the structural and framing elements complete. However, work has continued on the interior, landscaping, and bringing in notable artworks, as DiCaprio is known for being a huge collector of art. The Inception actor owns various pieces from iconic artists, including Picasso and Salvador Dali.

The head-turning home was designed by a Seattle and Malibu-based architecture firm known for working with a selective clientele. According to their website, while it does not reveal who they are designing the residence for, it does note it is for an "art collector," and they will include a private gallery on the property.

The Malibu mansion is set on two acres of sloped land, and was believed to be designed as a series of "bars or boxes," according to the builders. The property will include an infinity-edged swimming pool, as well as solar panels powering the entire property. The A-lister is known for being environmentally friendly.