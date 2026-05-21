Leonardo DiCaprio's $50Million Malibu House and Art Gallery Revealed — After the A-Lister Sparked Rumors He's Finally Ready to Settle Down
May 21 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Leonardo DiCaprio has added another mansion to his vast collection of homes, and this one may top them all, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In 2016, the Hollywood megastar dropped $23million for a vacant parcel atop one of Malibu's well-known – and pricey – Paradise Cove. Since then, he has continued to spend more money to build the perfect, eco-conscious home.
Inside Leonardo DiCaprio's Sprawling New Mansion
New photos of the $50million, still-in-construction home show many of the structural and framing elements complete. However, work has continued on the interior, landscaping, and bringing in notable artworks, as DiCaprio is known for being a huge collector of art. The Inception actor owns various pieces from iconic artists, including Picasso and Salvador Dali.
The head-turning home was designed by a Seattle and Malibu-based architecture firm known for working with a selective clientele. According to their website, while it does not reveal who they are designing the residence for, it does note it is for an "art collector," and they will include a private gallery on the property.
The Malibu mansion is set on two acres of sloped land, and was believed to be designed as a series of "bars or boxes," according to the builders. The property will include an infinity-edged swimming pool, as well as solar panels powering the entire property. The A-lister is known for being environmentally friendly.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Stunning Bedroom Revealed
Photos have revealed the main living block will be closed off by a glass-walled room, tying the kitchen with the dining, living, and other lounging areas. A "bedroom block" of suites for guests and staff will also be included on the estate.
There is also another glass-walled box dedicated to the primary suite and the adjoining art gallery. According to the photos, the main bedroom will feature hardwood floors and a built-in bookshelf behind the bed. To keep things a bit more intimate, DiCaprio will also have a fireplace in his bedroom, as well as a private balcony with stunning ocean views.
Atop the home, a "green roof" of living grasses will reside, helping to mask the massive home and hide within nature, just like the private Oscar winner enjoys.
DiCaprio will have very famous neighbors when his mansion is complete, including Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who live in a $190million mansion nearby.
More Than One Property in Leonardo DiCaprio's Collection
The 51-year-old is no stranger to keeping several mansions in his back pocket, as he also owns a Palm Springs mansion, as well as a condo in New York City.
DiCaprio also owns another property in Malibu, a $13.7milion home that is leased out to tenants. And if he gets bored in his home, the movie star is also the proud owner of an island off the coast of Belize.
When the longtime actor travels West, he has a place to stay as he owns several properties in Los Angeles, including the iconic Los Feliz mansion.
Time to Tie the Knot?
DiCaprio's father, George, is believed to live in the mansion. He also owns another house in Beverly Hills and has four more in the area.
No word yet if DiCaprio's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, will be residing with him in his new mansion, despite rumors he may finally take the plunge and tie the knot.
Earlier this year, DiCaprio sparked marriage speculation after choosing to take Ceretti as his date to the Oscars instead of his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, who had been his date to the Hollywood event for years.
The couple had attended the 96th Academy Awards for the first time in their three-year relationship.
"By the time Leonardo made his way inside the theater, there was already a clear shift in how people were reading the situation," a source claimed at the time.
They added, "It didn't feel like business as usual with him keeping his private life at arm's length – there was a noticeable change in tone and intent.
"He has spent years carefully separating his relationships from his public image, rarely allowing them to take center stage at events like this, so the decision to have Vittoria there in the Oscars environment felt very considered rather than casual."
The source added, "There was a growing feeling among guests and industry figures alike that this wasn't just another quiet appearance together.
"It seemed more purposeful, almost like he was signaling something more serious, and that gave the moment a significance that people aren't accustomed to seeing from him."
Another insider noted DiCaprio's Oscar decision may have been read as a clear signal of commitment.
"... The fact that he chose to bring Vittoria instead hasn't gone unnoticed and is being interpreted as a meaningful change in direction for him, which could end in marriage," the insider noted.