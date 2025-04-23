Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Celebrity deaths

LeapFrog Founder Mike Wood Dies At 72 By Assisted Suicide — Company Releases Statement Calling Him An 'Innovative Leader' Who 'Built Something Remarkable'

Photo of Mike Wood LeapFrog
Source: instagram.com/leapfrogofficial

Wood died by physician assisted suicide

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 23 2025, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The founder of popular kids educational company LeapFrog has died, RadarOnline.com can report.

Mike Wood, 72, died by way of physician-assisted suicide after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and did not want the disease to progress.

Article continues below advertisement
leapfrog
Source: Mega

He created the children's toy company LeapFrog

Article continues below advertisement

Wood traveled to Zürich, Switzerland, where doctor assisted suicide is legal as long as it's not performed for "selfish" reasons, such as financial gain through inheritance.

The founder met with a doctor with the nonprofit organization Dignitas, who performed the procedure as Wood was surrounded by his family.

The company he founded shared a touching tribute on Instagram, next to a photo of the entrepreneur holding one of his popular electronic toys.

The caption read: "We are saddened by the loss of LeapFrog founder, Mike Wood. He was an innovative leader whose passion to find a new way to help his child learn led to something remarkable.⁣⁣

"His passion was transformed into a company that has helped millions of children learn to read, and so much more.

"⁣We loved working with Mike and are honored to continue what he started.⁣⁣ We extend our condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and all who were touched by his legacy.⁣⁣"

Article continues below advertisement
mike wood leapfrog
Source: https://x.com/leapfrog

The company shared a tribute to their founder.

Article continues below advertisement

Appreciative parents flooded the comments section with words of mourning.

One person posted: "My daughters learned so much using the educational toys and DVDs. Thank you for your great contributions to kids everywhere!"

Another shared: "Thank you, Mike Wood, for creating something that made learning feel like magic. LeapFrog was such a big part of my childhood.

"I still remember the sounds, the games, the books. You didn’t just teach us letters and numbers, you helped spark a love of learning that stayed with so many of us. Rest in peace, and thank you for everything."

While one person noted: "Thank you for making my childhood world so much bigger through the pleasure of reading. One that stuck with me and still expands my life to this day."

Article continues below advertisement
whoopi goldberg leapfrog
Source: Mega

Whoopi Goldberg is among the company's fans.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split photo of Jason Biggs

Slim Jim! 'American Pie' Star Jason Biggs Sparks Ozempic Rumors by Showing Off Dramatic Weight Loss He Blames On 'Secret Health Issue’

Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Bianca Censori 'Supports' Kanye West Over His Shock Incest Admission: 'He's Said Some Bad Things — This Isn’t One Of Them'

Article continues below advertisement

Wood, a California native, started out as an attorney. But after his 3-year-old son started having difficulty reading and pronouncing words, he took matters into his own hands.

Working with engineers and a Stanford education professor, he founded LeapFrog Enterprises in 1995.

His breakthrough LeapPad was an interactive toy that resembled a book. Early learners could use a pointer to touch a word or an item in a story to hear it spelled or read out loud.

The LeapPad was the best-selling toy of the 2000 holiday season and allowed Wood and his partners, including Oracle founder Larry Ellison and investor Michael R. Milken, to expand their educational offerings, including devices that helped with math and geography.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

LeapFrog products are designed for kids from birth through their early elementary school years. They include interactive stuffed animals, wearable devices, and in recent years, apps for smartphones.

According to the company's website philosophy: "We believe that a child's development is a continuous journey that happens one spark, one discovery, one success at a time.

"Every adventure, every lesson, every curious moment expands a child's knowledge and imagination, building to a greater confidence and passion for what comes next."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.