LeapFrog Founder Mike Wood Dies At 72 By Assisted Suicide — Company Releases Statement Calling Him An 'Innovative Leader' Who 'Built Something Remarkable'

Wood traveled to Zürich, Switzerland, where doctor assisted suicide is legal as long as it's not performed for "selfish" reasons, such as financial gain through inheritance.

The founder met with a doctor with the nonprofit organization Dignitas, who performed the procedure as Wood was surrounded by his family.

The company he founded shared a touching tribute on Instagram, next to a photo of the entrepreneur holding one of his popular electronic toys.

The caption read: "We are saddened by the loss of LeapFrog founder, Mike Wood. He was an innovative leader whose passion to find a new way to help his child learn led to something remarkable.⁣⁣

"His passion was transformed into a company that has helped millions of children learn to read, and so much more.

"⁣We loved working with Mike and are honored to continue what he started.⁣⁣ We extend our condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and all who were touched by his legacy.⁣⁣"