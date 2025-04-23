LeapFrog Founder Mike Wood Dies At 72 By Assisted Suicide — Company Releases Statement Calling Him An 'Innovative Leader' Who 'Built Something Remarkable'
The founder of popular kids educational company LeapFrog has died, RadarOnline.com can report.
Mike Wood, 72, died by way of physician-assisted suicide after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and did not want the disease to progress.
Wood traveled to Zürich, Switzerland, where doctor assisted suicide is legal as long as it's not performed for "selfish" reasons, such as financial gain through inheritance.
The founder met with a doctor with the nonprofit organization Dignitas, who performed the procedure as Wood was surrounded by his family.
The company he founded shared a touching tribute on Instagram, next to a photo of the entrepreneur holding one of his popular electronic toys.
The caption read: "We are saddened by the loss of LeapFrog founder, Mike Wood. He was an innovative leader whose passion to find a new way to help his child learn led to something remarkable.
"His passion was transformed into a company that has helped millions of children learn to read, and so much more.
"We loved working with Mike and are honored to continue what he started. We extend our condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and all who were touched by his legacy."
Appreciative parents flooded the comments section with words of mourning.
One person posted: "My daughters learned so much using the educational toys and DVDs. Thank you for your great contributions to kids everywhere!"
Another shared: "Thank you, Mike Wood, for creating something that made learning feel like magic. LeapFrog was such a big part of my childhood.
"I still remember the sounds, the games, the books. You didn’t just teach us letters and numbers, you helped spark a love of learning that stayed with so many of us. Rest in peace, and thank you for everything."
While one person noted: "Thank you for making my childhood world so much bigger through the pleasure of reading. One that stuck with me and still expands my life to this day."
Wood, a California native, started out as an attorney. But after his 3-year-old son started having difficulty reading and pronouncing words, he took matters into his own hands.
Working with engineers and a Stanford education professor, he founded LeapFrog Enterprises in 1995.
His breakthrough LeapPad was an interactive toy that resembled a book. Early learners could use a pointer to touch a word or an item in a story to hear it spelled or read out loud.
The LeapPad was the best-selling toy of the 2000 holiday season and allowed Wood and his partners, including Oracle founder Larry Ellison and investor Michael R. Milken, to expand their educational offerings, including devices that helped with math and geography.
LeapFrog products are designed for kids from birth through their early elementary school years. They include interactive stuffed animals, wearable devices, and in recent years, apps for smartphones.
According to the company's website philosophy: "We believe that a child's development is a continuous journey that happens one spark, one discovery, one success at a time.
"Every adventure, every lesson, every curious moment expands a child's knowledge and imagination, building to a greater confidence and passion for what comes next."