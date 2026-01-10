Leaked Audio Allegedly Reveals Billy Ray Cyrus Calling Ex-wife Firerose 'Selfish B----' During Explosive Argument

Firerose, 38, whose real name is Johanna Rosie Hodges, has been openly sharing her side of the story on social media, claiming she suffered "narcissistic abuse" from the singer.

Billy Ray Cyrus and his estranged wife Firerose are at the center of a bitter public feud after their marriage ended in May 2024 — just seven months after tying the knot, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 1-minute, 28-second recording featured a male voice repeatedly shouting at her: "I needed to leave two hours ago. If you had just shut the f--- up and left it the f--- alone... Now I'm really f---ing p-----. You once again showed that you will not listen."

Most shocking, however, is an audio clip Firerose uploaded to her Instagram, allegedly capturing Cyrus in a heated tirade.

Court filings reveal that Firerose walked away from the marriage without any financial settlement.

In another moment of the clip, the voice said: "I don’t know who the f--- you think you are, but you won't f---ing listen. This ain't about your BRCA, this ain't about your surgeries, this ain't about nothing, this is about you being a f---ing selfish b----."

He went on, "I don’t think you are real smart. I’ve changed my da-- mind on that s---. What you are is a selfish f---ing b----... You cannot continue to walk all over me and think that I'm going to go out in public with your dumb a--..."

The last thing the man in the audio allegedly said to Firerose was, "F--- you, f--- you. You know better than that, f---ing idiot."

Throughout the audio, the woman — who was allegedly Firerose — attempted to calm down the man and asked him to stop yelling at her.