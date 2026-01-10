Your tip
Leaked Audio Allegedly Reveals Billy Ray Cyrus Calling Ex-wife Firerose 'Selfish B----' During Explosive Argument

Split image of Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose
Source: MEGA; @firerose/Instagram

Firerose, who dated Billy Ray Cyrus for two years, is speaking out about their explosive short-lived marriage.

Profile Image

Jan. 10 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Billy Ray Cyrus and his estranged wife Firerose are at the center of a bitter public feud after their marriage ended in May 2024 — just seven months after tying the knot, RadarOnline.com can report.

Firerose, 38, whose real name is Johanna Rosie Hodges, has been openly sharing her side of the story on social media, claiming she suffered "narcissistic abuse" from the singer.

Vicious Audio Clip

Image of Firerose, Billy Ray Cyrus’ estranged wife, opened up about their bitter seven-month marriage.
Source: MEGA

Firerose, Billy Ray Cyrus’ estranged wife, opened up about their bitter seven-month marriage.

Court filings reveal that Firerose walked away from the marriage without any financial settlement.

Most shocking, however, is an audio clip Firerose uploaded to her Instagram, allegedly capturing Cyrus in a heated tirade.

The 1-minute, 28-second recording featured a male voice repeatedly shouting at her: "I needed to leave two hours ago. If you had just shut the f--- up and left it the f--- alone... Now I'm really f---ing p-----. You once again showed that you will not listen."

Source: Instagram
Name Calling and Swearing

Image of Firerose claims she endured 'narcissistic abuse' from Cyrus, including control and manipulation.
Source: @firerose/Instagram

Firerose claims she endured 'narcissistic abuse' from Cyrus, including control and manipulation.

In another moment of the clip, the voice said: "I don’t know who the f--- you think you are, but you won't f---ing listen. This ain't about your BRCA, this ain't about your surgeries, this ain't about nothing, this is about you being a f---ing selfish b----."

He went on, "I don’t think you are real smart. I’ve changed my da-- mind on that s---. What you are is a selfish f---ing b----... You cannot continue to walk all over me and think that I'm going to go out in public with your dumb a--..."

The last thing the man in the audio allegedly said to Firerose was, "F--- you, f--- you. You know better than that, f---ing idiot."

Throughout the audio, the woman — who was allegedly Firerose — attempted to calm down the man and asked him to stop yelling at her.

Firerose's BRCA Gene

Image of A leaked audio clip allegedly captures Cyrus yelling at Firerose, calling her a 'selfish b----.'
Source: @firerose/Instagram

A leaked audio clip allegedly captures Cyrus yelling at Firerose, calling her a 'selfish b----.'

The audio's references to "BRCA" are a nod to Firerose's recent diagnosis of the BRCA1 gene mutation, which increases her risk for breast cancer.

After their split, she underwent a double mastectomy, a procedure she says occurred shortly after leaving Cyrus, 64.

'Don't Believe Him'

Image of The argument referenced Firerose’s BRCA1 diagnosis and double mastectomy.
Source: @firerose/Instagram

The argument referenced Firerose’s BRCA1 diagnosis and double mastectomy.

Firerose has continued to speak out on social media, using TikTok to warn followers about abusive relationships. In one video, she wrote: "In your 20s, you will meet a 49-year-old man who convinces you that he's your soulmate. It is very important that you don't believe him."

She also offered words of encouragement for abuse survivors in her caption, noting the familiar patterns of narcissistic behavior:

Source: @..firerose/TikTok

Firerose is using social media to warn abuse survivors they are not alone and there’s hope.

