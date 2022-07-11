'Broadway Upholds Whiteness': Lea Michele's Former 'Glee' Costar Samantha Ware SLAMS 'Funny Girl' Casting

"LMAO remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I'll never forget. I believe you told everyone if [you] had the opportunity you would 's--- in my wig!' Amongst other traumatic microagressions that made me question a career in Hollywood," Ware tweeted to Michele at the time, going viral with her bombshell claims.

It appears the casting news stirred up those emotions again.

"Also. My name is not Amber Riley or Alex Newell," Ware added in another Twitter post. "Their experience was not mine and [mine] was not theirs."