EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Boebert Hits Back at Disputed Staff Relationship Claims
Oct. 9 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Controversial Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert is facing new allegations of sexual indiscretions – and the potential end of her career – after being accused of sleeping with members of her staff, including two women, and paying out stacks of cash to keep it quiet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The House Ethics Committee received a sworn complaint filed by political watchdog David Wheeler of American Muckrakers, who claims Boebert had affairs with her former district director Clarice Navarro-Ratzlaff, former chief of staff Jeffrey Small and current chief of staff Raven Finegan.
Boebert Blasts Allegations as ‘Smear’
Wheeler's complaint alleges Navarro, a former Colorado state representative, received a $200,000 payment arranged by Boebert to prevent her from filing her own ethics complaint.
All have denied the allegations, with a furious Boebert taking to X to rip them as politically motivated and illegal. She also blasted the claims as ridiculous because "I'm not a l--bian."
"Hey journalists," Boebert said in a video message on X. "You all ran a smear and called it news. Some sloppy, desperate, obsessive hack stamps under oath on a fake filing so you'll write penalty of perjury in the headline."
Boebert’s Accuser Mulls Second Lawsuit
The raging rep went on to say the complaint should never have even been allowed because it was filed within 60 days of the midterm elections. Boebert is up for reelection.
Navarro-Ratzlaff, who once headed Boebert's office, called the accusations "entirely false, defamatory, and beyond ridiculous," but her ex-husband, Jace Ratzlaff, sang an entirely different tune, saying, "I assumed this would eventually surface."
Boebert's vicious reaction and comments about Wheeler led him to exclusively told RadarOnline.com he is considering a second defamation lawsuit against her.
Boebert’s Past Controversies Resurface
"They claimed to the NY Post that there is a restraining order against me regarding Rep. Boebert. That is a total lie made by her staff," Wheeler told RadarOnline.com.
The allegations are far from the first that call the divorced rep's sexual activities into question. She was tossed from a Colorado theater in 2023 after being caught on camera allegedly groping her date.
She has also railed against same-gender marriage and drag performances for kids, and has branded gender-transition surgery "mutilation."