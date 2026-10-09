EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Boebert Hits Back at Disputed Staff Relationship Claims

Controversial Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert is facing new allegations of sexual indiscretions – and the potential end of her career – after being accused of sleeping with members of her staff, including two women, and paying out stacks of cash to keep it quiet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The House Ethics Committee received a sworn complaint filed by political watchdog David Wheeler of American Muckrakers, who claims Boebert had affairs with her former district director Clarice Navarro-Ratzlaff, former chief of staff Jeffrey Small and current chief of staff Raven Finegan.