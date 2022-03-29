Iconic Hollywood Laugh Factory Sides With Chris Rock, Shares Public Support After Will Smith Slap

During his acceptance speech, Will apologized to practically everybody but Rock, waiting an entire 24 hours before taking to Instagram to express his regret for slapping the comedian.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," the actor wrote Monday evening. "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”