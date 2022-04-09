Lara Logan Claims FOX News 'Quietly Benched' The Conservative Commentator For Comparing Fauci To German Scientist Josef Mengele

Logan appeared on a conservative radio show with Eric Metaxas where she said, "I was definitely pushed out."

She went on to claim, "There is no doubt about that. They don’t want independent thinkers. They don’t want people who follow the facts regardless of the politics."

Fox News has not commented on Logan's claims of being "quietly benched" but has yet to appear on any of the conservative new station's programs since comparing Fauci to Mengele.

