Lamar Odom Red Hot in Bright Versace Robe for Coffee Run as He Expands Sober Living Empire
Stars, they're just like us! Lamar Odom knows how to grab attention. All eyes were on the 6′10″ basketball star when he ran errands around Los Angeles in a bright red Versace robe and Crocs.
In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Odom, 43, made heads turn with his laid-back summer attire.
The ex-Lakers player wore his designer robe — which retails for a cool $600 — and his $50 Crocs to a gas station near his home in Calabasas, CA, on Saturday, August 5. Showing there is no shame in his pajama-wearing game, Odom continued his morning outing by stopping at a local Starbucks to cool off with an iced coffee.
While the idea of Odom in his heavy high-priced robe in the dead of summer might make some sweat, this outlet can report that last Saturday's highest temperature sat at a beautiful 77 degrees.
The athlete appeared to be in a great mood on the errand run, even flashing a smile while walking with his caffeinated beverage in hand.
Odom has worked hard on his sobriety — and is expanding his empire into sober living facilities all over the country. His fast-growing Odom Recovery Group network has even offered assistance to struggling celebrities in the public eye, like Jackass star Bam Margera and NeNe Leakes' son, Bryson Bryant.
Odom remains dedicated to rehabilitation and recently made Gold Bridge Treatment Center in Louisburg, Kansas, one of his official partners. RadarOnline.com got a look inside the luxury rehab facility earlier this month. The luxury inpatient treatment facility offers "semi-private living spaces" and apartment-style units in a discrete location.
Odom appears to have found his purpose in life post-basketball — and it's helping others struggling with addiction.