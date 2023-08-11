Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Lamar Odom
Exclusive Details

Lamar Odom Red Hot in Bright Versace Robe for Coffee Run as He Expands Sober Living Empire

lamar odom versace robe sober rehab facilities
Source: Mega
By:

Aug. 11 2023, Published 6:37 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Stars, they're just like us! Lamar Odom knows how to grab attention. All eyes were on the 6′10″ basketball star when he ran errands around Los Angeles in a bright red Versace robe and Crocs.

In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Odom, 43, made heads turn with his laid-back summer attire.

Article continues below advertisement
lamar odom
Source: Mega

The ex-Lakers player wore his designer robe — which retails for a cool $600 — and his $50 Crocs to a gas station near his home in Calabasas, CA, on Saturday, August 5. Showing there is no shame in his pajama-wearing game, Odom continued his morning outing by stopping at a local Starbucks to cool off with an iced coffee.

Article continues below advertisement
lamar odom
Source: Mega

While the idea of Odom in his heavy high-priced robe in the dead of summer might make some sweat, this outlet can report that last Saturday's highest temperature sat at a beautiful 77 degrees.

The athlete appeared to be in a great mood on the errand run, even flashing a smile while walking with his caffeinated beverage in hand.

MORE ON:
Lamar Odom
Article continues below advertisement
lamar odom
Source: Mega

Odom has worked hard on his sobriety — and is expanding his empire into sober living facilities all over the country. His fast-growing Odom Recovery Group network has even offered assistance to struggling celebrities in the public eye, like Jackass star Bam Margera and NeNe Leakes' son, Bryson Bryant.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
lamar odom
Source: Mega

Odom remains dedicated to rehabilitation and recently made Gold Bridge Treatment Center in Louisburg, Kansas, one of his official partners. RadarOnline.com got a look inside the luxury rehab facility earlier this month. The luxury inpatient treatment facility offers "semi-private living spaces" and apartment-style units in a discrete location.

Odom appears to have found his purpose in life post-basketball — and it's helping others struggling with addiction.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.